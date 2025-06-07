GCC Welcomes Decision Of ILO To Elevate Palestine's Representation To Non-Member Observer State
Riyadh: Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi welcomed the decision of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to elevate Palestine's representation to that of a "non-member observer state" during the 113th session of the International Labour Conference.
Albudaiwi affirmed that this step is consistent with the international position expressed by the United Nations General Assembly regarding support for Palestine's full membership in international organisations, noting that this decision strengthens Palestine's status within the United Nations system.
He reiterated the steadfast position of the GCC in support of the Palestinian people and their legitimate right to establish their independent state within the borders of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.
