403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3235014 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs applauds the International Labor Organization's decision to grant Palestine a non-member observer's status.
3235010 KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price rose by 33 cents to USD 64.99 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 64.66 on Thursday.
3235017 ADEN -- Kuwait's Zakat House has launched the distribution of Eid Al-Adha sacrificial meat to 40,800 people in Yemen.
3235018 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation air strikes kill 25 Palestinians in Gaza Strip. (end)
rk
3235010 KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price rose by 33 cents to USD 64.99 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 64.66 on Thursday.
3235017 ADEN -- Kuwait's Zakat House has launched the distribution of Eid Al-Adha sacrificial meat to 40,800 people in Yemen.
3235018 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation air strikes kill 25 Palestinians in Gaza Strip. (end)
rk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment