Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 12:00 GMT


2025-06-07 08:06:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3235014 KUWAIT -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs applauds the International Labor Organization's decision to grant Palestine a non-member observer's status.
3235010 KUWAIT -- Kuwait oil price rose by 33 cents to USD 64.99 per barrel on Friday, compared to USD 64.66 on Thursday.
3235017 ADEN -- Kuwait's Zakat House has launched the distribution of Eid Al-Adha sacrificial meat to 40,800 people in Yemen.
3235018 RAMALLAH -- Israeli occupation air strikes kill 25 Palestinians in Gaza Strip. (end)

rk


MENAFN07062025000071011013ID1109647796

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search