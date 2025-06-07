Ukrainian SOF Crush Enemy Unit Near Sumy, Foil Cross-Border Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the SOF Command on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The enemy group was attempting to assault the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in Sumy region. The SOF fighters offered the invaders a chance to surrender, guaranteeing them safety, medical aid, food, and water.

Upon refusal, the Rangers launched a special operation. At sunrise, they swiftly completed the mission: four Russian soldiers were eliminated, and one was taken prisoner.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces plan to capture Sumy region, which currently includes a so-called“grey zone”.

Photo: Screenshot from video