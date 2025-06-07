Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Ukrainian SOF Crush Enemy Unit Near Sumy, Foil Cross-Border Attack


2025-06-07 06:05:27
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported by the SOF Command on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The enemy group was attempting to assault the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in Sumy region. The SOF fighters offered the invaders a chance to surrender, guaranteeing them safety, medical aid, food, and water.

Upon refusal, the Rangers launched a special operation. At sunrise, they swiftly completed the mission: four Russian soldiers were eliminated, and one was taken prisoner.

Read also: Russian Su-35 fighter jet shot down in Kursk sector – Ukrainian Air Force

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces plan to capture Sumy region, which currently includes a so-called“grey zone”.

Photo: Screenshot from video

MENAFN07062025000193011044ID1109647700

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search