Ukrainian SOF Crush Enemy Unit Near Sumy, Foil Cross-Border Attack
The enemy group was attempting to assault the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces in Sumy region. The SOF fighters offered the invaders a chance to surrender, guaranteeing them safety, medical aid, food, and water.
Upon refusal, the Rangers launched a special operation. At sunrise, they swiftly completed the mission: four Russian soldiers were eliminated, and one was taken prisoner.Read also: Russian Su-35 fighter jet shot down in Kursk sector – Ukrainian Air Force
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian forces plan to capture Sumy region, which currently includes a so-called“grey zone”.
Photo: Screenshot from video
