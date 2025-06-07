Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan To Face Latvia In International Football Friendly

2025-06-07 05:06:26
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Today, the Azerbaijani national football team will play a friendly match against Latvia, Azernews reports.

The match will take place at the Skonto Stadium in Riga and is scheduled to kick off at 17:00 Baku time. Maltese referee Trustin Farruca Cann has been appointed to officiate the game.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan will host Hungary in another friendly match in Baku on June 10.

