No Eid Prayers At Eidgah, Jamia Masjid Srinagar

The gates of Jamia Masjid were shut in the early hours of Saturday, and police personnel were stationed outside, barring entry. Even Fajr (pre-dawn) prayers were not permitted, according to a statement issued by Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, the mosque's managing body.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who is hereditary head priest of Kashmir, was also placed under house arrest ahead of the religious occasion. Taking to social media platform X, he wrote:

“Eid Mubarak! Yet again, Kashmir wakes up to the sad reality: no Eid prayers at Eidgah, and Jama Masjid locked down for the 7th straight year. I, too, have been detained at my home.

In a Muslim-majority region, Muslims are deprived of their fundamental right to pray - even on their most important religious occasion celebrated across the world!

What a shame on those who rule over us, and on those elected by the people who choose to remain silent as our rights are trampled over, again and again.”

At the time of filing this report, the police had not issued any statement regarding the closure.

Political Leaders React

Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti voiced strong disapproval of the restrictions.

Omar Abdullah, who offered prayers at the Hazratbal Shrine alongside his father Dr. Farooq Abdullah and other family members, also expressed concern over the restrictions.

“While we are celebrating Eid, I am personally saddened that once again, permission was denied to offer prayers at Srinagar's iconic Jama Masjid. I do not know the reasons behind these decisions, but we must learn to trust our people,” Chief Minister Omar said.

Referring to peaceful public protests after the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Omar added:

“These are the same people who stood against violence with peace. One day, the government will have to place trust in its citizens.”

Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti, President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), called the move a blatant interference in religious freedom.

“This is the only Muslim-majority state in the entire country, and yet on such a holy day, they have locked the mosque and detained Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Sahib, while claiming that 'everything is fine.' If everything is fine, then why the house arrest?”

She called on the government to stop infringing on religious rights and also offered prayers for the people of Palestine, linking local suppression with broader struggles in the Muslim world.

