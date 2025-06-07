403
Petroreconcavo Sees Output Dip But Bolsters Gas Assets And Cash Flow In May 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) PetroReconcavo S.A., Brazil's leading independent onshore oil and gas producer, reported a daily average production of 27,400 barrels of oil equivalent in May 2025, according to official company data.
This marks a 1.7% decrease from April, primarily due to a 2.9% drop in output from the Potiguar Asset and a 3% reduction in natural gas production in the Bahia Asset.
The company, which operates mature fields in the Recôncavo and Potiguar basins, has built its business on revitalizing legacy assets acquired from Petrobras.
In May, production from the Potiguar Asset reached 13,600 boe per day, while the Bahia Asset contributed 13,800 boe per day.
The company's asset base remains stable, but logistical and operational challenges continue to weigh on output.
In the first quarter of 2025, PetroReconcavo posted revenues of R$860.75 million ($151 million), up 2.06% from the previous quarter.
Net income soared to R$227.53 million ($39.9 million), a 601.3% increase year-over-year. Free cash flow reached R$207 million ($36 million), up 45% from the prior quarter.
The company declared shareholder distributions totaling R$263 million ($46 million), reflecting a 7% dividend yield.
PetroReconcavo Sees Output Dip but Bolsters Gas Assets and Cash Flow in May 2025
Despite these gains, lifting costs remain high at $13.9 per barrel, and the company faces persistent logistical hurdles, especially in Bahia.
Royalties increased by 11%, driven by higher production and reference prices, which impacted overall expenses.
The company's EBITDA margin for 2025 is projected at 55.46%, with net margin estimates at 28.99%.
PetroReconcavo's financial health appears solid, with a debt/EBITDA ratio of 0.36x and a return on equity forecasted at 20.56% for 2025.
Analysts expect revenues to reach R$3.65 billion ($640 million) this year, a 12% improvement over 2024, and EPS to rise to R$3.40, though this is below earlier projections.
In early June, PetroReconcavo acquired a 50% stake in Brava Energia's midstream gas infrastructure in Rio Grande do Norte for $65 million.
The deal includes processing units, a gas pipeline, and LNG storage, with staged payments and a five-year gas offtake agreement.
This partnership aims to improve efficiency and reduce operating costs, while securing a reliable gas supply for both parties.
Analysts maintain a“buy” consensus on PetroReconcavo, with a price target of R$23.68, 45% above the last close.
The company's business model, focused on operational efficiency and asset optimization, positions it to navigate Brazil's evolving energy sector.
However, sustaining production growth and managing costs remain key challenges as market conditions shift.
