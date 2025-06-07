Selfdrivencarrental Expands Fleet With Mahindra Thar Automatic & Mahindra Roxx 5-Door Self Drive
Jalandhar, Punjab - 06-06-2025 - Selfdrivencarrental, one of the oldest and most trusted self-driven car rental companies in Punjab, is thrilled to announce the addition of two new vehicles to its growing fleet - the Mahindra Thar Automatic and the Mahindra Roxx 5-door.
As the leading provider of self-driven car rentals in the region, Selfdrivencarrental is committed to offering its customers the latest and most advanced vehicles to cater to their diverse transportation needs. The introduction of the Mahindra Thar Automatic and Mahindra Roxx 5-door is a testament to the company's dedication to providing a premium rental experience.
"We are excited to introduce the Mahindra Thar Automatic and Mahindra Roxx 5-door to our fleet," said Mr. Rohit Walia, Operational Head at Selfdrivencarrental. "These new additions not only offer our customers the latest in automotive technology but also the perfect blend of style, comfort, and performance to elevate their self-driving experience."
The Mahindra Thar Automatic is a highly anticipated addition to the company's lineup, offering customers the convenience of an automatic transmission coupled with the rugged and adventurous capabilities of the iconic Thar model. With its powerful engine, advanced four-wheel-drive system, and comfortable interior, the Thar Automatic is the ideal choice for those seeking an exhilarating and versatile self-driving experience.
The Mahindra Roxx 5-door, on the other hand, caters to families and groups looking for a spacious and practical self-driven option. With its roomy cabin, ample storage space, and advanced safety features, the Roxx 5-door provides a comfortable and secure driving experience for all
Selfdrivencarrental has a strong presence across Punjab, with offices in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Moga, Pathankot, and Nawanshahr. This extensive network ensures that customers can conveniently access the company's services and the new Mahindra Thar Automatic and Mahindra Roxx 5-door vehicles throughout the region.
"At Selfdrivencarrental, we are committed to providing our customers with the best possible self-driving experience," added Mr. Rohit Walia" The addition of the Mahindra Thar Automatic and Mahindra Roxx 5-door to our fleet is a testament to our ongoing efforts to deliver exceptional value and unparalleled convenience to our customers."
For more information about Selfdrivencarrental and its latest fleet additions, please visit or call +919417648922
