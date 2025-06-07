Solid-State Battery Market Size To Reach USD 17,314.6 Million In 2032

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 6, 2025 8:40 am - The solid-state battery market was USD 1,347.9 million in 2024 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast period. Request a free copy of this report:

6th June 2025 – The rising demand for high-capacity batteries for consumer electronic devices is propelling the market forward. A significant number of consumers are switching to battery-integrated consumer electronics gadgets like smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches, which are safer, last longer, and charge quicker.

Wearables and mobile devices benefit significantly from the smaller size and weight of solid-state batteries. Consumer Electronics Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are steadily incorporating next-generation energy storage technologies in order to meet the growing need for longer usage times and quicker recharge cycles.

The introduction of bipolar stacking design in solid-state batteries is a significant advance in the solid-state battery industry. Instead of employing standard single-cell arrangements, bipolar stacking architecture uses several battery cells stacked in series and linked via conductive layers. This architecture provides a more compact, scalable, and efficient energy storage option.

Energy storage systems (ESS) and electric buses require large-capacity batteries. Improving safety, energy density, and overall efficiency is critical when developing and integrating a high-capacity battery. Key competitors are launching novel solutions that are likely to drive revenue growth throughout the projection period.

For instance, on January 9, 2025, Microvast Holdings, Inc. announced real all-solid-state battery (ASSB) technology. This newly offered process completely eliminates the usage of liquid electrolytes, representing a major breakthrough.

However, rising geopolitical tensions and supply chain uncertainty in the export of solid-state battery integrated systems are limiting market revenue growth. For example, on October 29th, 2024, the European Commission imposed taxes on imported electric automobiles. This recently implemented duty has impacted major automobile OEM companies.

Segment overview and growth Insights:

The ceramic-based segment contributed a substantial revenue share in 2024. Ceramic solid-state batteries are a widely recognized option for next-generation energy storage, especially in high-performance applications like as electric vehicles and consumer electronics. Compared to standard lithium-ion technology, these batteries provide quicker charging, increased energy density, and improved thermal stability.

The consumer electronics segment accounts for a significant revenue share in 2024. Rapid customer demand for fast-charging gadgets and long-lasting batteries accelerated the introduction of solid-state batteries. Consumer adoption of smart IoT solutions is increasing as the internet becomes increasingly prevalent. According to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), 68% of the world population, or 5.5 billion people, will use the Internet by 2024.

Regional overview and growth insights:

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest revenue growth. Rising demand for solid-state batteries in the manufacturing and exporting of electric vehicles (EVs) is driving revenue growth in this market. Major battery manufacturers are transitioning from lithium-ion to solid-state battery technologies. For example, on March 24th, 2025, Japan-based main battery manufacturing company Maxell announced that it will stop producing prismatic lithium-ion batteries by May 2025. Furthermore, players in this market are developing EV-specific solid-state batteries to meet growing export demand.

Europe contributed a substantial revenue share in 2024. The European Union (EU) has allocated substantial funding to accelerate the adoption of solid-state batteries for electric vehicles (EVs). On August 3rd, 2023, the European Commission committed USD 1.64 billion in ProLogium's Prometheus research and development (R&D) project for solid-state batteries (SSB) in electric vehicles.

Competitive Landscape and Key Competitors:

The Solid-State Battery Market is characterized by numerous players, with major players competing across segments and regions. The list of major players included in the Solid-State Battery Market report are:

.Quantumscape Corporation (USA)

.Stellantis NV (Netherlands)

.Solid Power Inc (USA)

.Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) (China)

.Microvast Holdings, Inc. (USA)

.I-TEN S.A. (France)

.Samsung SDI Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

.TDK Corporation (Japan)

.Zhejiang Narada Power Source Co., Ltd. (China)

.ILIKA PLC (United Kingdom)

.WELION New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

.ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)

.BYD Auto Co., Ltd. (China)

.Factorial Inc (USA)

.Blue Solutions S.A. (France)

Major strategic developments by leading competitors

BMW Group: On 20th May 2025, BMW Group started testing large-format, pure all-solid-state battery (ASSB) cells from Solid Power in a prototype BMW i7, currently undergoing trials in the Munich area. These next-generation batteries promise significantly higher energy density within a more compact storage design.

ILIKA PLC: 2nd May 2025, ILIKA PLC launched the latest solid-state battery, P1 Goliath. This new battery has successfully achieved performance specifications as validated by OEMs and Tier-1 testing partners. Also, the solid-state battery technology has been verified through a comprehensive series of tests.

Navistrat Analytics has segmented the Solid-State Battery Market on the basis of Cell Type, Form Factor, Electrolyte Type, Capacity, Application, and region:

Cell Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

. Single-Cell

. Multi-Cell

Form Factor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

. Portable

. Thin-Film

. Others

Electrolyte Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

. Ceramic-based

. Sulfide-based

. Polymer-based

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

. 10 Ah

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

. Electric Vehicles (EV)

a.Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

b.Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs)

c.Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

. Consumer Electronics

a.Smartphones

b.Laptops

c.Wearables

d.Others

. Aerospace and Defense

a.Drones (UAVs)

b.Satellites

c.Others

. Energy Storage Systems (ESS)

. Medical Devices

. Industrial Equipment

. Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2032)

. North America

a.U.S.

b.Canada

c.Mexico

. Europe

a.Germany

b.France

c.U.K.

d.Italy

e.Spain

f.Benelux

g.Nordic Countries

h.Rest of Europe

. Asia Pacific

a.China

b.India

c.Japan

d.South Korea

e.Taiwan

f.Oceania

g.ASEAN Countries

h.Rest of APAC

. Latin America

a.Brazil

b.Rest of LATAM

. Middle East & Africa

a.GCC Countries

b.South Africa

c.Israel

d.Turkey

e.Rest of MEA

