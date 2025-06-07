Ekta Kapoor Birthday: Check Net Worth, Assets, Personal Life Of TV Queen

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 50, but she's still single. She wanted to marry at 15, but her dad, Jitendra, said something that changed her life

TV queen Ekta Kapoor celebrated her 50th birthday on June 7th. She was born in 1975 to superstar Jitendra and Shobha Kapoor.

Ekta Kapoor is known for family drama serials. Her TV shows have been accused of obscenity and corrupting culture.

Most of Ekta Kapoor's TV shows feature marriages, divorces, and remarriages of lead characters. She believes such twists increase TRP.

Ekta Kapoor's net worth exceeds 100 crore. She rules the TV industry and her company has produced several hit films. Yet, she's single.

Fans often ask why Ekta Kapoor isn't married. She wanted to marry at 15, but her father, Jitendra, said something that changed her life.

Young Ekta loved partying. Jitendra told her to either marry, quit everything and party, or build a career.

Ekta took her father's words to heart, married her work, and got so busy that she didn't even realize when she passed the typical marrying age.

Ekta, now 50, is a single mother. She had a daughter via surrogacy on January 27, 2019, and adores her.