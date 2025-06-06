Kashmir's New Train Ride The Most Breathtaking Journey Yet

Srinagar: Imagine gliding effortlessly above the clouds atop the world's highest railway bridge, with panoramic views of snow-capped peaks, lush green valleys, and rivers carving their way through rugged mountains. This is the experience Kashmir's first high-speed train journey offers - promising to transform travel and tourism in the region forever.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated two cutting-edge Vande Bharat trains running between Katra and Srinagar, slashing travel time by hours and providing year-round, reliable connectivity to the Kashmir valley. This train ride doesn't just transport passengers; it offers a mesmerizing voyage through some of India's most dramatic and beautiful landscapes.

Passengers aboard the train traverse narrow gorges, deep valleys framed by towering Himalayan summits, and serpentine tunnels hewn into the Shivalik hills, all while following the winding course of the Chenab River. Along this route lie engineering marvels that astound the world: the world's highest Chenab Bridge, India's first cable-stayed railway bridge at Anji Khad, and the extensive 13-kilometre-long T-50 tunnel.

For nature lovers and travelers seeking unforgettable experiences, this route delivers a visual spectacle at every turn. Delhi-based author Satesh Verma described it as“a traveller's date with nature” - a feast for the eyes that lingers long after the journey ends.

Jammu and Kashmir, long celebrated for its natural beauty, now welcomes visitors with this extraordinary rail link that opens new doors to explore its pristine landscapes. Locomotive pilot Manoj Kumar Meena shared his pride in piloting the inaugural train, calling it“a journey through a wonderland of ever-changing natural beauty and engineering feats.”

From dense pine forests dusted with snow to blooming springs, summer's verdant green, and autumn's golden hues, every segment of the ride presents a fresh and breathtaking frame. Meena and his colleagues Vikas Chouhan and Rajinder Kumar believe the train will revolutionize tourism in Jammu, bringing a much-needed boost to the region.

The journey is more than a passage; it's a living postcard. Railway employee Sahil Kumar described how the changing seasons and landscapes unfold before passengers, from the plains of Jammu to the soaring Himalayas, making it a soul-stirring experience.

The moment the train crossed the 359-metre-high Chenab Bridge, children on board erupted in joyous cheers, a spontaneous celebration of a historic milestone. Prime Minister Modi dedicated the Chenab Bridge to the nation, highlighting its resilience against harsh weather and extreme winds, designed to stand tall for 120 years.

Students like Sunita Kumari and Anurag were overwhelmed with pride and awe, calling this moment a historic step in Kashmir's integration and accessibility.

The journey also features the stunning Anji Khad Bridge, a 725-metre-long cable-stayed structure suspended 331 metres above the ground, adding to the route's growing reputation as a showcase of engineering brilliance.

Stretching 272 kilometres and costing over Rs 43,000 crore, the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link cuts through the formidable Himalayan terrain with 36 tunnels and 943 bridges - a testament to human ingenuity and perseverance.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of the Railway Board, described the Banihal-Katra section as“a breathtaking journey through India's finest engineering marvels,” with more than 97 kilometres of track running through tunnels and across bridges.

Social media users have already dubbed the ride“India's Switzerland experience,” with viral videos capturing trains weaving through snow-covered valleys. Tourism influencers and celebrities, including cricket legend Jonty Rhodes, have expressed excitement to experience the route.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasized the route's appeal for all ages and its potential to reduce highway traffic by offering a scenic alternative.

As Kashmir's first high-speed train carves its way through steel, speed, and scenic glory, the country watches keenly. Is this the most breathtaking journey India has to offer? And will it redefine scenic tourism for generations to come?