Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

INRO Business Summit 2025: Romania Steps Into A New Economic League Alongside India In A High-Stakes Strategic Forum


2025-06-06 07:11:40
(MENAFN- GetNews)

Romania is stepping into a new phase of global economic positioning, forming a strategic bridge with one of Asia's fastest-growing powerhouses: India. The INRO Business Summit 2025 , held in New Delhi on June 3–4, marked a shift from dialogue to execution, turning bilateral potential into a tangible economic platform.

Organized by The Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce from Romania in India , the summit stood out through a strong mix rarely seen in regional events: high-level political presence, heavyweight corporate participation, and a clear focus on results over rhetoric.

The opening was led by Shiva Munjal (President, UBCCR), Albu Alin Marius (Vice President, UBCCR), and H.E. Sena Latif , Romanian Ambassador to India – a vocal supporter of Romania's commercial expansion in Asia.

India was represented by Putta Mahesh Kumar , Member of Parliament, and Adarsh Shastri , a recognized voice in tech and policy innovation.

A highlight of the event was the presence of Costin Mandrea , CEO of Coca-Cola India , who reinforced the role of multinational corporations in building sustainable commercial corridors between Europe and Asia.

Held at Pullman Aerocity Hotel , the summit was built around high-value interactions:

  • B2B matchmaking with investment-ready businesses
  • Thematic roundtables on trade, sustainability, innovation
  • Strategic sessions linking government and enterprise

Every meeting and format served a clear goal: to initiate cross-border projects, open market access, and build long-term investment relationships.

Participating companies reflected a wide sectoral reach and high scalability potential. Among them: Casa Timiș, Coca-Cola, Sergiana – Poiana Mărului, Cotnari, Agora Petfood, Ecoferm, Cotnari, Paviresin, Mirdatod, SLMG Beverages, Cris-Tim Dairy, Boromir, VMDW, Speed Overseas Manpower Pvt. Ltd, Neophron .

These players span key industries - FMCG, agribusiness, dairy, pet food, beverage, manpower, and advanced processing - with clear bilateral expansion strategies.

This summit is not the end of a discussion - it's the beginning of a high-commitment business corridor :

Industrial cooperation

Bilateral investment flows

Expanded trade and joint innovation

MENAFN06062025003238003268ID1109646998

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search