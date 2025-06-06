INRO Business Summit 2025: Romania Steps Into A New Economic League Alongside India In A High-Stakes Strategic Forum

Romania is stepping into a new phase of global economic positioning, forming a strategic bridge with one of Asia's fastest-growing powerhouses: India. The INRO Business Summit 2025 , held in New Delhi on June 3–4, marked a shift from dialogue to execution, turning bilateral potential into a tangible economic platform.

Organized by The Union of Bilateral Chambers of Commerce from Romania in India , the summit stood out through a strong mix rarely seen in regional events: high-level political presence, heavyweight corporate participation, and a clear focus on results over rhetoric.

The opening was led by Shiva Munjal (President, UBCCR), Albu Alin Marius (Vice President, UBCCR), and H.E. Sena Latif , Romanian Ambassador to India – a vocal supporter of Romania's commercial expansion in Asia.

India was represented by Putta Mahesh Kumar , Member of Parliament, and Adarsh Shastri , a recognized voice in tech and policy innovation.

A highlight of the event was the presence of Costin Mandrea , CEO of Coca-Cola India , who reinforced the role of multinational corporations in building sustainable commercial corridors between Europe and Asia.

Held at Pullman Aerocity Hotel , the summit was built around high-value interactions:



B2B matchmaking with investment-ready businesses

Thematic roundtables on trade, sustainability, innovation Strategic sessions linking government and enterprise

Every meeting and format served a clear goal: to initiate cross-border projects, open market access, and build long-term investment relationships.

Participating companies reflected a wide sectoral reach and high scalability potential. Among them: Casa Timiș, Coca-Cola, Sergiana – Poiana Mărului, Cotnari, Agora Petfood, Ecoferm, Cotnari, Paviresin, Mirdatod, SLMG Beverages, Cris-Tim Dairy, Boromir, VMDW, Speed Overseas Manpower Pvt. Ltd, Neophron .

These players span key industries - FMCG, agribusiness, dairy, pet food, beverage, manpower, and advanced processing - with clear bilateral expansion strategies.

This summit is not the end of a discussion - it's the beginning of a high-commitment business corridor :

Industrial cooperation

Bilateral investment flows

Expanded trade and joint innovation