Voltage Stasis Tech LLC Unveils Revolutionary Power Management Control System For Commercial And Industrial Buildings

MENAFN - GetNews) Voltage Stasis Tech LLC, a leader in innovative energy solutions, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Power Management Control System, designed to revolutionize the electrical management of commercial and industrial buildings. This state-of-the-art system is a game-changer, offering unprecedented efficiency and protection, supported by a proven track record in power management.

The new Real Time Electrical Reporting System, featured in the latest offering, empowers facility managers like never before. With this advanced reporting capability, users can proactively address potential electrical issues before they disrupt operations, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted workflow. This cutting-edge technology allows for early detection and resolution of problems, safeguarding valuable resources and time.

Key to the system's value proposition is its unparalleled ability to increase facility power efficiency to over 95%. By eliminating wasted energy, businesses can significantly reduce direct costs, experiencing financial benefits that extend for the next 30 years. The system's capacity to optimize power usage positions companies to achieve long-term sustainability goals while saving money.

Furthermore, by enhancing power efficiency, the system reduces the current flowing through equipment, minimizing wear and tear caused by excessive heat. This protects machinery from premature degradation and operating beyond their designed specifications. Consequently, businesses can expect to reduce annual maintenance expenses by up to 20%, drastically extending the lifespan of their equipment.

In addition to promoting efficient power usage, Voltage Stasis Tech LLC's system ensures that constant, clean power flows to all equipment, allowing them to operate seamlessly and quietly. Facility managers and operators will notice a distinct difference, as equipment functions more smoothly and with reduced operational temperature, achieving optimal performance.

Another standout feature, the Module Power Transient System (MPTS), serves as a robust defense against large power surges. Capable of absorbing jolts up to 2000 volts, the MPTS protects valuable equipment from the damaging effects of sudden power spikes, providing an extra layer of security and peace of mind.

For More Information contact Dave Parsons at ... or 520-237-3648.