Yermak: Visit To DC“Preparations” For Zelensky's Meeting With Trump At G7 Summit
"Our visit was a preparation, including, I believe, for the meeting between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and President Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Canada, which will start in 10 days. Therefore, this was the first, one of the important steps in preparing for this conversation," Yermak said.Read also: Yermak says coordinated US-EU sanctions against Russia are crucia
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the G7 summit will be held in Kananaskis, Canada, on June 15-17. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine confirmed he had received an invitation to the event.
