Zelensky Hears Report From Team On Washington Visit

"We told partners in detail of the Russian leadership's true intentions. Despite the verbiage at the negotiations and in media, the Russian army is preparing for further fighting and the possibility of expanding the war. We also conveyed information on the capabilities of Russian war industry and Russia's profits from oil and other sources, which should be restricted for the sake of peace," the head of state wrote.

As the president emphasized, it is important that the Ukrainian delegation held meetings at several levels, including the U.S. administration, State Department, Congress, as well as with public figures, representatives from think tanks, and journalists.

"We are preparing new joint political and economic steps. We appreciate the strength with which the bill, co-authored by Senators Graham and Blumenthal, on sanctions against Russia and its accomplices in the war can really bring peace closer. We are grateful to everyone who helps," the Ukrainian president noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 3, the Ukrainian delegation, headed by First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Economy Yuliia Svyrydenko, paid a visit to the United States. The key issues include defense support, the Reconstruction Investment Fund, and stronger sanctions against Russia.

