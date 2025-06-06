The Children's Place Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
| THE CHILDREN'S PLACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|First Quarter Ended
| May 3,
2025
| May 4,
2024
|Net sales
|$
|242,125
|$
|267,878
|Cost of sales (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|171,342
|175,137
|Gross profit
|70,783
|92,741
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|86,670
|109,094
|Depreciation and amortization
|8,230
|11,635
|Operating loss
|(24,117
|)
|(27,988
|)
|Related party interest expense
|(1,871
|)
|(389
|)
|Other interest expense, net
|(6,691
|)
|(7,332
|)
|Loss before provision for income taxes
|(32,679
|)
|(35,709
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|1,344
|2,086
|Net loss
|$
|(34,023
|)
|$
|(37,795
|)
|Loss per common share (1)
|Basic
|$
|(1.57
|)
|$
|(2.98
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(1.57
|)
|$
|(2.98
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding (1)
|Basic
|21,629
|12,665
|Diluted
|21,629
|12,665
(1) In connection with the completion of the rights offering on February 6, 2025, the Company's weighted average common shares outstanding and basic and diluted loss per share were retroactively adjusted for all periods presented by a factor of 1.002.
| THE CHILDREN'S PLACE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO GAAP
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|First Quarter Ended
| May 3,
2025
| May 4,
2024
|Net loss
|$
|(34,023
|)
|$
|(37,795
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|1,039
|-
|Restructuring costs
|934
|264
|Reversal of legal settlement accrual
|(796
|)
|(2,279
|)
|Change of control
|-
|14,589
|Broken financing and restructuring fees
|-
|6,661
|Accelerated depreciation
|-
|1,557
|Canada distribution center closure
|-
|781
|Credit agreement
|-
|750
|Fleet optimization
|-
|585
|Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|1,177
|22,908
|Income tax effect (1)
|-
|-
|Net impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|1,177
|22,908
|Adjusted net loss
|$
|(32,846
|)
|$
|(14,887
|)
|GAAP net loss per diluted common share (2)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|$
|(2.98
|)
|Adjusted net loss per diluted common share (2)
|$
|(1.52
|)
|$
|(1.18
|)
(1) The tax effects of the non-GAAP items are calculated based on the statutory rate of the jurisdiction in which the discrete item resides, adjusted for the impact of any valuation allowance.
(2) In connection with the completion of the rights offering on February 6, 2025, the Company's weighted average common shares outstanding and basic and diluted loss per share were retroactively adjusted for all periods presented by a factor of 1.002.
| THE CHILDREN'S PLACE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO GAAP
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|First Quarter Ended
| May 3,
2025
| May 4,
2024
|Operating loss
|$
|(24,117
|)
|$
|(27,988
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Restructuring costs
|934
|264
|Reversal of legal settlement accrual
|(796
|)
|(2,279
|)
|Change of control
|-
|14,589
|Broken financing and restructuring fees
|-
|6,661
|Accelerated depreciation
|-
|1,557
|Canada distribution center closure
|-
|781
|Credit agreement
|-
|750
|Fleet optimization
|-
|585
|Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|138
|22,908
|Adjusted operating loss
|$
|(23,979
|)
|$
|(5,080
|)
| THE CHILDREN'S PLACE, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION TO GAAP
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|First Quarter Ended
| May 3,
2025
| May 4,
2024
|Gross profit
|$
|70,783
|$
|92,741
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Change of control
|-
|905
|Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|-
|905
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|70,783
|$
|93,646
|First Quarter Ended
| May 3,
2025
| May 4,
2024
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|86,670
|$
|109,094
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Reversal of legal settlement accrual
|796
|2,279
|Restructuring costs
|(934
|)
|(264
|)
|Change of control
|-
|(13,684
|)
|Broken financing and restructuring fees
|-
|(6,661
|)
|Canada distribution center closure
|-
|(781
|)
|Credit agreement
|-
|(750
|)
|Fleet optimization
|-
|(585
|)
|Aggregate impact of non-GAAP adjustments
|(138
|)
|(20,446
|)
|Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses
|$
|86,532
|$
|88,648
| THE CHILDREN'S PLACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
| May 3,
2025
| February 1
2025*
| May 4,
2024
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|5,694
|$
|5,347
|$
|12,960
|Accounts receivable
|41,337
|42,701
|28,286
|Inventories
|422,204
|399,602
|425,156
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|31,374
|20,354
|43,210
|Total current assets
|500,609
|468,004
|509,612
|Property and equipment, net
|92,094
|97,487
|116,779
|Right-of-use assets
|166,008
|161,595
|173,987
|Tradenames, net
|13,000
|13,000
|41,000
|Other assets, net
|7,891
|7,466
|6,957
|Total assets
|$
|779,602
|$
|747,552
|$
|848,335
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit):
|Revolving loan
|$
|258,623
|$
|245,659
|$
|226,100
|Accounts payable
|131,392
|126,716
|193,100
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|66,522
|67,407
|70,668
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|87,072
|78,336
|83,348
|Total current liabilities
|543,609
|518,118
|573,216
|Related party long-term debt
|107,010
|165,974
|166,635
|Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities
|112,667
|107,287
|118,363
|Other long-term liabilities
|14,901
|15,584
|24,971
|Total liabilities
|778,187
|806,963
|883,185
|Stockholders' equity (deficit)
|1,415
|(59,411
|)
|(34,850
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|779,602
|$
|747,552
|$
|848,335
* Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2025.
| THE CHILDREN'S PLACE, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|First Quarter Ended
| May 3,
2025
| May 4,
2024
|Net loss
|$
|(34,023
|)
|$
|(37,795
|)
|Non-cash adjustments
|29,216
|43,818
|Working capital
|(38,151
|)
|(116,779
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(42,958
|)
|(110,756
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(3,413
|)
|(4,694
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|42,298
|114,889
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|4,420
|(118
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|347
|(679
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|5,347
|13,639
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|5,694
|$
|12,960
