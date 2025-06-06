Polypid To Host Conference Call And Webcast To Discuss D-PLEX100 SHIELD II Phase 3 Trial Topline Results On Monday, June 9, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PETACH TIKVA, Israel, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD), (“PolyPid” or the“Company”), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast to report topline data for the SHIELD II Phase 3 trial, evaluating D-PLEX100 for the prevention of surgical site infections in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery, on Monday, June 9, at 8:30 a.m. ET. To ensure you are connected prior to the beginning of the call, PolyPid suggests registering a minimum of 5 minutes before the start of the call. Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information:

Date: Monday, June 9, 2025 Time: 8:30 AM Eastern Time Conference Call: Webcast:

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid's lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.

