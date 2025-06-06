Polypid To Host Conference Call And Webcast To Discuss D-PLEX100 SHIELD II Phase 3 Trial Topline Results On Monday, June 9, 2025
|Date:
|Monday, June 9, 2025
|Time:
|8:30 AM Eastern Time
|Conference Call:
|Webcast:
About PolyPid
PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD ) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. PolyPid's lead product candidate D-PLEX100 is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections. In addition, the Company is currently in preclinical stages to test the efficacy of OncoPLEX for the treatment of solid tumors, beginning with glioblastoma.
For additional Company information, please visit and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .
Contacts:
PolyPid Ltd.
Ori Warshavsky
COO – US
908-858-5995
...
Investors:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors
212-915-2578
...
