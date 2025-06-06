403
U.S. Border Sees 30% Drop In Fentanyl Seizures After Mexican Crackdown
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official data from US Customs and Border Protection and the Mexican government show a sharp drop in fentanyl seizures at the US-Mexico border since late 2024.
In the first half of fiscal year 2025, US authorities intercepted nearly 30% less fentanyl compared to the same period in 2024. The decline follows a period of record-high seizures, with over 4,200 kilograms confiscated in 2023, but only about 3,000 kilograms by April 2025.
President Claudia Sheinbaum's administration responded to US threats of tariffs by deploying 10,000 National Guard troops to the northern border and extraditing 29 cartel figures, including high-profile leaders.
In December 2024, Mexican agencies seized 1,100 kilograms of fentanyl in Sinaloa , the largest such bust in the nation's history. Mexico also tightened controls on chemical imports from China, forcing traffickers to dilute fentanyl and reduce pill potency.
US authorities report that nearly 90% of fentanyl seizures happen at official border crossings, mostly involving US citizens. Despite the crackdown, Mexican cartels remain the main suppliers.
The US, Mexico, and Canada coordinate through the Trilateral Fentanyl Committee, focusing on intelligence sharing and regulatory action. The business impact is clear. US officials used fentanyl trafficking as justification for imposing tariffs on Mexican and Canadian goods.
Trade pressure played a key role in Mexico's increased enforcement. Meanwhile, overdose deaths in the US have dropped for the first time in years, with 87,000 deaths reported in the latest 12-month period, down from 114,000 the previous year.
This shift highlights how security measures, trade leverage, and international cooperation can disrupt illicit markets and reshape cross-border commerce.
