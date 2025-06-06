State-Run Refiners Plan Green Hydrogen Projects Worth ₹2 Trillion
Taking to social media platform X post a stakeholder consultation, the minister said these initiatives will be implemented at an estimated cost of ₹2 trillion.
He also said nine research and development (R&D) or demo plants are under construction and four have been commissioned by Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL), Gail India Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL), and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL).
“42 KTPA tenders have been floated by the refineries while 128 more will be issued by PSU refineries based on the outcome of those tenders. These initiatives will be implemented at a cost of an estimated ₹2,00,000 crores,” he wrote.
Alternative sources of energy are playing an important role in India's quest towards green energy transition, Puri added.
“In an engaging interaction with a large number of stakeholders of the green hydrogen sector we discussed efforts being undertaken in all four verticals of the rapidly emerging sector-production, transportation, storage & application,” he said.
Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy, can directly replace fossil fuel-derived feedstock in petroleum refining, fertilizer production, and steel manufacturing.
Petroleum refining is a focus area for the government for adoption of green hydrogen to replace grey hydrogen. About 5 million metric tonne (MMT) of grey hydrogen is consumed annually in India, with about 99% of this utilized in petroleum refining and for manufacturing ammonia for fertilizers.
On 30 May, state-run IOCL finalised the levelized cost of hydrogen for setting up a 10,000 tonne per annum green hydrogen generation unit at its Panipat refinery and petrochemical complex.
In a statement, the company said it marked Indian Oil's entry into the green hydrogen space with India's largest-ever green hydrogen project so far. Slated for commissioning by December 2027, the green hydrogen produced will replace fossil-derived hydrogen in refinery operations, resulting in substantial reduction in carbon emissions.
In April, BPCL commissioned a 5 MW green hydrogen plant at the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh. The facility is expected to produce over 780 tonne of hydrogen per year.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment