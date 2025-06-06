Garrett Peck On Reclaiming Focus, Family Time, And Community Engagement

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire) Plainfield Leader Encourages Communities to Reclaim Balance and Everyday Leadership

Illinois, US, 6th June 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Garrett Peck , Director of Supply Chain Operations at Dynamic Freight Solutions, is using his platform to raise awareness for a growing concern: the rising cost of burnout, disconnection, and always-on lifestyles in work and home life. Drawing from nearly two decades in logistics and community service, Peck is advocating for a culture shift toward consistency, presence, and meaningful engagement.

“This isn't about doing more,” says Peck.“It's about doing what matters-well, and with intention.”

In the U.S., over 77% of professionals report experiencing workplace burnout, according to the American Psychological Association. Meanwhile, family time has declined by nearly 30% since the 1970s (Pew Research). Peck believes these numbers don't reflect a time problem-but a priority one.

“People think they don't have time to volunteer, take a walk, or eat with their families,” he says.“But time's not the issue. How we use it is.”

Peck's message is rooted in his own choices. He blocks family dinners on his calendar, coaches youth basketball, and uses his commute for reflection rather than rushing. He leads his team at Dynamic Freight Solutions with the same values.

“You don't have to be a CEO or a public speaker to lead,” he says.“You just have to show up-at work, at home, in your community.”

He recently started sharing these insights on his blog, offering simple ideas for working professionals to reclaim balance and strengthen their communities.

One of those ideas? Start small.

“Pack a few lunches for a food bank. Read to your kids without your phone next to you. Help someone solve a problem at work, even if it's not your job,” Peck suggests.“It doesn't have to be heroic. It just has to be consistent.”

Peck isn't asking for followers or donations. His call to action is clear:

Look around. See where you're needed. And show up.

About Garrett Peck



Garrett Peck is a supply chain leader and community volunteer based in Plainfield, Illinois. He is known for his calm leadership style, hands-on mentorship, and commitment to balance and service in daily life.