Goa Cops Net ₹10 Cr 'Floating Gold' In Whale Vomit Bust

2025-06-06 03:12:32
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar: In a major wildlife contraband bust, Goa Police have recovered ambergris - popularly known as whale vomit - worth an estimated ₹10 crore from three individuals in South Goa.

Acting on a tip-off, officers intercepted a car in the remote village of Sanguem on Thursday and seized 5.75 kilograms of the rare substance. The suspects - Sainath Shet (50) and Ratnakant Karapurkar (55) of Goa, and Yogesh Redkar (40) from Sindhudurg, Maharashtra - were taken into custody.

Ambergris, a waxy, greyish substance produced in the digestive tract of sperm whales, is highly sought-after in the international perfume industry for its fixative properties. Often referred to as“floating gold,” ambergris forms inside the whale to ease the passage of hard, indigestible objects like squid beaks, and is expelled into the ocean. Over time, it hardens and develops a distinctive scent prized by high-end fragrance makers.

While ambergris can fetch astronomical sums abroad, its trade is strictly banned in India under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Sperm whales are listed under Schedule II of the Act, making the possession, sale, or transport of ambergris illegal.

“The value of the seized substance is estimated to be around ₹10 crore in the international market,” said a police spokesperson. Authorities are now investigating the origin of the ambergris and whether the arrested individuals are part of a larger trafficking network.

This incident adds to the growing number of ambergris-related seizures across coastal India, highlighting a black market fueled by the fragrance industry's demand and rising awareness of its value.

What Is Ambergris?

  • Produced in the intestines of sperm whales
  • Floats and solidifies after being expelled into the sea
  • Valued for use in luxury perfumes as a fixative
  • Illegal to possess or trade in India

