Rocket Digital Media Launches $497 Meta Ad System That Makes Lead Generation Simple And Predictable For Home Improvement Contractors
Tailored for home service, remodeling, and roofing pros, this all-in-one system includes tested ad creatives, expert targeting, and persuasive copy - without long-term retainers or generic marketing fluff.
“This system was built for contractors who are sick of spending money on marketing that doesn't work,” says Bryce Wetmore, Founder of Rocket Digital Media.“We stripped away the trial-and-error and replaced it with a proven system that delivers results.”
What Makes the $497 Meta® Ad Setup Different
No Retainers. No Guesswork. Just a Complete, Ready-to-Launch Campaign - for only $497.
Built to Eliminate Guesswork
With 20+ years of experience, Rocket Digital Media has developed a proven ad system that takes out the trial-and-error. Every campaign is built on data and performance - so clients are not left“hoping it works.”
Predictable, Affordable Leads - One Flat Fee
For just $497 , clients get a fully built, custom lead generation campaign - no recurring charges, no upsells, no surprises.
30-Day Lead Guarantee: If clients don't get leads in the first 30 days, they get their money back.
Full Ownership - Stay in Control
No more renting results from overpriced agencies. Clients own the campaign and the results.
Launch it at once - or plug it into the existing team and scale it up.
Since launching on May 15, the offer has quickly gained traction among contractors looking for results without the usual marketing runaround.
To learn more or get started, visit .
About Rocket Digital Media
Rocket Digital Media is a results-driven digital marketing agency based in Coconut Creek, Florida, specializing in helping home improvement businesses grow through smart, affordable strategies. With over 20 years of experience, Rocket Digital Media helps contractors grow with simple, effective marketing. The company handles Facebook, TikTok, Google, and YouTube ads, plus SEO, websites, CRM setup, and automation. No fluff, no high fees - just proven strategies that get real leads without wasting time or money.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Imrat Group Gains Priority Access To New Product: Bybit Launches Direct Stock Trading Via Tether Stablecoin
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Markets4you Celebrates 18 Years With Global Recognition, New Features, And Expanded Trading Options
- Venom Foundation Achieves 150K TPS In Closed-Network Stress Test, Paving The Way For 2025 Mainnet Upgrade
- Akron, A 100% Cypherpunk Bitcoin Wallet, Launches To Support Spaces Protocol
CommentsNo comment