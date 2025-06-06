Rocket Digital Media Launches $497 Meta Ad System That Makes Lead Generation Simple And Predictable For Home Improvement Contractors

MENAFN - GetNews)Rocket Digital Media , a Florida-based marketing agency with over two decades of experience, has launched a bold new offer to simplify lead generation for home improvement contractors. The $497 Meta® Ad Setup provides a complete, done-for-you Facebook and Instagram ad campaign designed to eliminate guesswork, reduce costs, and deliver real, exclusive leads.







Tailored for home service, remodeling, and roofing pros, this all-in-one system includes tested ad creatives, expert targeting, and persuasive copy - without long-term retainers or generic marketing fluff.

“This system was built for contractors who are sick of spending money on marketing that doesn't work,” says Bryce Wetmore, Founder of Rocket Digital Media.“We stripped away the trial-and-error and replaced it with a proven system that delivers results.”

What Makes the $497 Meta® Ad Setup Different

No Retainers. No Guesswork. Just a Complete, Ready-to-Launch Campaign - for only $497.

Built to Eliminate Guesswork

With 20+ years of experience, Rocket Digital Media has developed a proven ad system that takes out the trial-and-error. Every campaign is built on data and performance - so clients are not left“hoping it works.”

Predictable, Affordable Leads - One Flat Fee

For just $497 , clients get a fully built, custom lead generation campaign - no recurring charges, no upsells, no surprises.

30-Day Lead Guarantee: If clients don't get leads in the first 30 days, they get their money back.

Full Ownership - Stay in Control

No more renting results from overpriced agencies. Clients own the campaign and the results.

Launch it at once - or plug it into the existing team and scale it up.

Since launching on May 15, the offer has quickly gained traction among contractors looking for results without the usual marketing runaround.

To learn more or get started, visit .

About Rocket Digital Media

Rocket Digital Media is a results-driven digital marketing agency based in Coconut Creek, Florida, specializing in helping home improvement businesses grow through smart, affordable strategies. With over 20 years of experience, Rocket Digital Media helps contractors grow with simple, effective marketing. The company handles Facebook, TikTok, Google, and YouTube ads, plus SEO, websites, CRM setup, and automation. No fluff, no high fees - just proven strategies that get real leads without wasting time or money.