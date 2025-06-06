403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Elon Musk Is Welcome In EU Amid Rift With Pres. Trump -- EC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 6 (KUNA) -- Chief spokesperson of the European Commission said the American billionaire Elon Musk is "very much welcome in the European Union following a sharp dispute between him and US President Donald Trump that has strained their relationship.
She made the comments in a press conference on Friday in reply to a question about whether Musk had contacted the EU to relocate his business or launch new projects.
Meanwhile, the EC spokesperson for technology affairs Thomas Renier said, "Everyone is indeed welcome to start or expand their business in the European Union."
He noted that this is the main goal of the EC "Choose Europe" initiative, which supports startups and economic expansion.
These remarks come amid escalating tensions between Musk and Trump, with the US President expressing "deep disappointment" over Musk's criticism despite the latter having been a major supporter of his in the past.
Trump had hinted at pulling USD 18 billion worth of government contracts from Musk's companies, while Musk responded by vowing to terminate a major US space program managed by his company, SpaceX.
Musk has long criticized EU policies, particularly digital regulations he described as "censorship." He has also voiced support for rising far-right movements in Germany and other European countries. (end)
arn
She made the comments in a press conference on Friday in reply to a question about whether Musk had contacted the EU to relocate his business or launch new projects.
Meanwhile, the EC spokesperson for technology affairs Thomas Renier said, "Everyone is indeed welcome to start or expand their business in the European Union."
He noted that this is the main goal of the EC "Choose Europe" initiative, which supports startups and economic expansion.
These remarks come amid escalating tensions between Musk and Trump, with the US President expressing "deep disappointment" over Musk's criticism despite the latter having been a major supporter of his in the past.
Trump had hinted at pulling USD 18 billion worth of government contracts from Musk's companies, while Musk responded by vowing to terminate a major US space program managed by his company, SpaceX.
Musk has long criticized EU policies, particularly digital regulations he described as "censorship." He has also voiced support for rising far-right movements in Germany and other European countries. (end)
arn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment