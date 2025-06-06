Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Elon Musk Is Welcome In EU Amid Rift With Pres. Trump -- EC


2025-06-06 03:04:30
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, June 6 (KUNA) -- Chief spokesperson of the European Commission said the American billionaire Elon Musk is "very much welcome in the European Union following a sharp dispute between him and US President Donald Trump that has strained their relationship.
She made the comments in a press conference on Friday in reply to a question about whether Musk had contacted the EU to relocate his business or launch new projects.
Meanwhile, the EC spokesperson for technology affairs Thomas Renier said, "Everyone is indeed welcome to start or expand their business in the European Union."
He noted that this is the main goal of the EC "Choose Europe" initiative, which supports startups and economic expansion.
These remarks come amid escalating tensions between Musk and Trump, with the US President expressing "deep disappointment" over Musk's criticism despite the latter having been a major supporter of his in the past.
Trump had hinted at pulling USD 18 billion worth of government contracts from Musk's companies, while Musk responded by vowing to terminate a major US space program managed by his company, SpaceX.
Musk has long criticized EU policies, particularly digital regulations he described as "censorship." He has also voiced support for rising far-right movements in Germany and other European countries. (end)
