Switzerland Embarks On Crypto Data Sharing With 74 Nations

Switzerland has ratified a plan to commence the automatic exchange of information on cryptoassets with 74 partner countries from January 2026, aligning its financial transparency framework with the OECD's Crypto-Asset Reporting Framework . The inaugural data exchange is slated for 2027, contingent upon mutual agreement and adherence to OECD standards.

The Federal Council's decision marks a significant expansion of Switzerland's Automatic Exchange of Information regime, previously limited to traditional financial accounts. Under the new framework, cryptoasset service providers, including exchanges and wallet operators, will be mandated to collect and report detailed information on their clients' holdings and transactions. This data will be transmitted to the Swiss Federal Tax Administration and subsequently shared with participating jurisdictions.

The CARF, developed by the OECD in collaboration with G20 nations, aims to enhance tax compliance and combat illicit financial activities in the rapidly evolving digital asset sector. It requires Crypto-Asset Service Providers to implement stringent due diligence procedures, including the identification of users' tax residencies and the verification of taxpayer identification numbers. The framework encompasses a broad spectrum of digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, and non-fungible tokens , while explicitly excluding central bank digital currencies .

Switzerland's adoption of the CARF necessitates amendments to existing federal laws and ordinances governing the AEOI. The Federal Council initiated a consultation process in May 2024 to solicit feedback on the proposed legislative changes. A subsequent consultation in August 2024 focused on determining the partner states for the cryptoasset information exchange, with stakeholders given until November 15, 2024, to submit their comments.

The selection of partner countries is predicated on their commitment to the CARF and their ability to ensure data confidentiality and security. The Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes assesses the data protection measures of potential partner jurisdictions. Only those that meet the requisite standards will be eligible to participate in the information exchange. Notably, the United States and Saudi Arabia are currently excluded from the agreement.

The implementation of the CARF in Switzerland introduces enhanced compliance measures, including criminal penalties for negligent violations of due diligence and reporting obligations. These provisions underscore the Swiss government's commitment to upholding international tax transparency standards and maintaining the integrity of its financial system.

The integration of cryptoassets into the AEOI framework represents a paradigm shift in global tax reporting practices. By extending the scope of information exchange to encompass digital assets, Switzerland aims to mitigate the risks associated with tax evasion and money laundering in the crypto sector. The move also reinforces Switzerland's reputation as a cooperative and transparent financial hub.

Swiss cryptoasset service providers are now tasked with adapting their operations to comply with the forthcoming regulations. This entails the implementation of robust client identification procedures, the establishment of secure data reporting mechanisms, and the alignment of internal compliance protocols with the CARF requirements. The transition period leading up to the 2026 implementation date is critical for ensuring a seamless integration of these new obligations.

