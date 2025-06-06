Swiss Central Bank Rejects US Currency Manipulation Claims

Français fr La BNS rejette les accusations de manipulation par le Trésor US Original Read more: La BNS rejette les accusations de manipulation par le Trésor U

The US Treasury Department has added Switzerland and Ireland to a list of trading partners likely to manipulate their currencies or put in place non-tariff trade barriers.

In a position paper obtained by AWP, the guarantor of price stability maintains that the key rate is its principal means of action and that its interventions on the currency markets are calibrated to guarantee adequate monetary conditions in the country.

These interventions are aimed at fulfilling the mandate of price stability and not at establishing predefined exchange rates, the SNB continued.

The SNB continues to maintain contact with the US authorities within the framework of a“macroeconomic dialogue”, which provides an opportunity to explain Swiss monetary policy.

