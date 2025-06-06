Amazon-Gujarat Govt Mou To Help Msmes Tap Global Markets Via Digital Trade

MENAFN - KNN India)The Gujarat government's Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) commissionerate has entered into a strategic partnership with Amazon India through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on Thursday.

The collaboration, designed to strengthen export opportunities for businesses across the state, establishes a comprehensive framework for supporting local enterprises in expanding their reach to international markets through digital commerce platforms.

Under the terms of the agreement, Amazon India and the MSME commissionerate will jointly organise workshops and training programs specifically tailored to assist Gujarat-based businesses in launching and scaling their export operations.

The MoU encompasses both educational initiatives and practical support mechanisms to address the evolving requirements of modern export practices.

A significant component of the partnership involves Amazon India's commitment to establishing an export community in Gandhinagar, which will serve as a local network providing ongoing assistance and fostering collaborative relationships among exporters throughout India.

This community structure aims to create sustainable support systems that extend beyond individual business transactions to encompass broader industry knowledge sharing and cooperation.

The training framework includes a cascading educational model where Amazon India will initially provide specialised instruction to MSME commissionerate personnel on e-commerce requirements and export procedures.

These trained officials will subsequently conduct training sessions for MSMEs across Gujarat, ensuring widespread dissemination of essential knowledge and best practices throughout the state's business ecosystem.

MSME Commissioner Sandip Sagale emphasised the significance of such collaborations in advancing the state's digital transformation objectives.

He noted that partnerships of this nature are essential for accelerating digital growth initiatives while enabling entrepreneurs to expand their business operations and access global markets effectively.

(KNN Bureau)