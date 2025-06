Esgbreaks Solarbank Corporation (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) Renews $15M ATM Equity Program Following New Shelf Prospectus Filing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) has renewed its at-the-market equity program after filing a new short form base shelf prospectus, allowing the company to issue up to US$15 million in common shares through agents H.C. Wainwright & Co., Research Capital Corporation, and Research Capital USA Inc. The shares, if sold, will be offered at prevailing market prices, with proceeds intended to support corporate initiatives including operations, capital programs, debt repayment, and potential acquisitions. The company emphasized that sales under the program are discretionary and not guaranteed.

To view the full press release, visit

About SolarBank Corporation

SolarBank Corporation is an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and owner focusing on distributed and community solar projects in Canada and the USA. The Company develops solar, Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) and EV Charging projects that sell electricity to utilities, commercial, industrial, municipal and residential off-takers. The Company maximizes returns via a diverse portfolio of projects across multiple leading North America markets including projects with utilities, host off-takers, community solar, and virtual net metering projects. The Company has a potential development pipeline of over one gigawatt and has developed renewable and clean energy projects with a combined capacity of over 100 megawatts built. For more information, visit the company's website at SolarBankCorp . This report contains forward looking information. Please refer to for additional details.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to SUUN are available in the company's newsroom at

About ESGWireNews

ESGWireNews (“ESG”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) sector and public companies committed to sustainable corporate practices. ESGWireNews is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, ESG is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, ESG brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. ESG is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from ESGWireNews, text“ESG” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the ESGWireNews website applicable to all content provided by ESG, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

ESGWireNews

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

ESGWireNews is powered by IBN