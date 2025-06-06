Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: INBS) Showcases Portable Drug Testing System At RISE25 As U.S. Expansion Advances



The company's non-invasive fingerprint drug screening system uses fingerprint sweat to screen for drugs such as cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, and opiates.

Results are available in under ten minutes, supporting faster, on-site decision-making in treatment and justice settings.

INBS is pursuing FDA approval and further entry into the U.S. market, where it currently operates in a Forensic Use Only capacity.

The company has over 450 active accounts in 24 countries, targeting sectors such as healthcare, justice, and workplace safety. INBS partnered with SMARTOX, a U.S. distributor, to connect with stakeholders in criminal justice and addiction recovery.

Intelligent Bio Solutions (NASDAQ: INBS) , a medical technology company specializing in rapid, non-invasive testing solutions, recently attended the RISE25 conference to demonstrate its portable Intelligent Fingerprint Drug Screening System, continuing its push into the U.S. market for rapid, non-invasive screening technologies ( ).

The event, held May 28–31 in Florida, attracted over 7,000 professionals from the fields of addiction treatment, mental health, and criminal justice. The conference has become a national gathering point for...

