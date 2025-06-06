Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This release forms part of the broker's commitment to building one of the industry's most powerful trading platforms, offering a seamless trading experience no matter the device or location.

Commenting on the news, Nauman Anees, CEO and co-founder of ThinkMarkets, said the following:

"We're delighted to bring Traders' Gym to the ThinkTrader mobile app, giving traders the ability to backtest strategies anytime, anywhere. This addition has been highly requested and will help enhance the overall trading experience for our clients. Our goal at ThinkMarkets is to build the most advanced trading platform, packed with features for active traders and beginners, including charting, signals, multiple order types, real-time backtesting, and a wealth of resources on market news and data – to help clients trade the markets confidently. We're confident this release will help us build on that goal and contribute to the company's continued success."

More information about Traders' Gym can be found here .

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000 CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London and Melbourne, along with hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates under several financial licences around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. For more information, users can visit ThinkMarkets website here .

Contact

Regional Director of Marketing

Chantelle Lea

ThinkMarkets

[email protected]

Photo -

Logo -

SOURCE ThinkMarkets