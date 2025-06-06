Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
Commenting on the news, Nauman Anees, CEO and co-founder of ThinkMarkets, said the following:
"We're delighted to bring Traders' Gym to the ThinkTrader mobile app, giving traders the ability to backtest strategies anytime, anywhere. This addition has been highly requested and will help enhance the overall trading experience for our clients. Our goal at ThinkMarkets is to build the most advanced trading platform, packed with features for active traders and beginners, including charting, signals, multiple order types, real-time backtesting, and a wealth of resources on market news and data – to help clients trade the markets confidently. We're confident this release will help us build on that goal and contribute to the company's continued success."
More information about Traders' Gym can be found here .
About ThinkMarkets
ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000 CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London and Melbourne, along with hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates under several financial licences around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. For more information, users can visit ThinkMarkets website here .
Contact
Regional Director of Marketing
Chantelle Lea
ThinkMarkets
[email protected]
Photo -
Logo -
SOURCE ThinkMarkets
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Koywe Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Liquidity Across Latin America
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Nodit Launches Blockchain MCP To Bring Blockchain Context To Gpts And AI Tools
- XDC Network Concludes Integration With Utila Enabling Institutional Access To Custody Assets
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
CommentsNo comment