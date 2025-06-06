Fagron Increases Share Capital Through Exercise Subscription Rights
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 6 June 2025 – 7PM CET
Fagron increases share capital through exercise subscription rights
Fagron announces that as a result of the exercise of subscription rights, 85,000 new shares have been issued on 6 June 2025.
In accordance with the Belgian transparency legislation, Fagron notes that its total share capital currently amounts to € 504,303,905.59. The total number of shares with voting rights after the issue amounts to 73,313,904 which is also the total number of voting rights (the 'denominator'). The total number of rights (formerly known as warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued shares with voting rights amounts to 1,465,833.
Further information
Ignacio Artola
Global Investor Relations Leader
Tel. +34 670385795
...
About Fagron
Fagron is a leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in 35 countries around the world.
Belgian company Fagron NV has its registered office in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'FAGR'. Fagron's operational activities are managed by the Dutch company Fagron BV, which is headquartered in Rotterdam.
In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.
Attachment
-
250606 - Press release increase share capital 6 June 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment