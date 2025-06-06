Pathfree Technologies Engages Investment Banking Firm To Accelerate Growth, Reflecting Founder's Grit-Fueled Vision

Dr. Perry Brunette Ph.D.

Fueled by purpose and perseverance, PathFree Technologies brings life-saving AI to cardiac emergency care.

- Dr. Perry M. Brunette D, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PathFree Technologies , an emerging leader in AI-driven emergency medical solutions, announced today that it has formally engaged a nationally recognized investment banking firm to support its next phase of strategic growth. While the name of the firm remains confidential due to ongoing negotiations, this engagement marks a pivotal milestone in PathFree's journey toward transforming emergency response systems with artificial intelligence.This development underscores not only PathFree's increasing market credibility, but also the relentless determination of its founder, Dr. Perry M. Brunette, Ph.D. , whose unwavering grit and personal mission have propelled the company from concept to commercialization.“This engagement validates the years of foundational work we've invested to bring life-saving AI solutions to market,” said Dr. Brunette, Co-Founder and CEO of PathFree Technologies.“It's a major step forward-not just for us as a company, but for the future of intelligent emergency care.”PathFree Technologies' flagship innovation, datasyteAI , uses advanced AI models to mimic the cognitive decision-making of top emergency physicians during cardiac events. Built to support healthcare professionals with real-time clinical guidance, the platform is poised to reduce response time and improve patient outcomes during high-stakes medical emergencies.Founded in response to personal experience-watching a loved one battle Atrial Fibrillation (AFiB) for over two decades-Dr. Brunette's vision was forged not in a lab, but in life. What began as a deeply personal mission to improve cardiac care has grown into a scalable platform poised to impact hospitals, convalescent centers, and emergency medical teams worldwide.The path, however, has not been without its obstacles.From navigating complex regulatory pathways to enduring setbacks in early-stage funding rounds, Dr. Brunette's ability to stay the course has been defined by a trait few entrepreneurs master: grit.“There were many moments when it would have been easier to walk away,” Dr. Brunette shared.“But I kept going because I believed lives could be saved. And that belief-that purpose-never faded.”That perseverance has proven infectious, drawing support from leading clinical advisors, regulatory consultants, and now a top-tier investment banking partner who will guide PathFree's expansion, capital strategy, and positioning within the broader healthcare technology market.This strategic engagement will support upcoming clinical pilots, IP expansion, and broader commercialization efforts for the datasyteAI platform. It also comes as PathFree Technologies finalizes key regulatory steps and strengthens its advisory board with experts in emergency medicine, AI development, and venture-scale operations.“Today's news reflects a broader truth about what it takes to build a meaningful company in the healthcare space,” Dr. Brunette added.“It takes vision, yes-but more than that, it takes grit. It takes the willingness to keep building when no one's watching.”As PathFree enters this new chapter with institutional support and industry momentum, its leadership remains focused on one goal: creating solutions that turn seconds into survival.About PathFree TechnologiesPathFree Technologies is a healthtech innovation company based in Los Angeles, California, focused on leveraging artificial intelligence to improve emergency medical outcomes. Its flagship solution, datasyteAI, is designed to support Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) procedures by mimicking the cognitive decision-making of experienced emergency clinicians in real time.

