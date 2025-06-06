Transgard Introduces Vehicle Swing Gate For Animal Deterrent Fence System

TransGard's Vehicle Swing Gate allows easy access to and from TransGard fence-equipped substations

New gate allows more rapid access to substations without compromising fence integrity

YORK, PA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TransGard LLC , a leading provider of animal-deterrent equipment to electrical substations, today introduced its Vehicle Swing Gate, which allows service vehicles to enter and exit their patented animal deterrent fence system without disrupting performance. TransGard's fence, which has been deployed at more than 4,200 substations, is the only fence that delivers a humane, electric shock to climbing animals, keeping them from entering substations and encouraging them not to return.Unlike the standard TransGard fence setup, which requires the removal of fence panels, the Vehicle Swing Gate offers a fast, efficient solution that maintains full perimeter protection. The gate also eliminates the risk of human error and potential mishaps caused by improper panel reassembly. Other features include:.SPRING HINGES WITH SAFETY CABLE Durable spring hinges ensure smooth closure and prevent overextension; built-in safety cable adds extra protection..QUICK-DISCONNECT JUMPER Easy-to-remove jumper cables make manual operation fast and safe, with no tools required to detach or reattach..STABILIZER WITH FOOT LATCH Securely locks the gate in place when closed, maintaining a tight fit and full perimeter protection.The Vehicle Swing Gate is available in two different kits designed to easily fit both existing and new TransGard fence systems. Each kit includes installation by TransGard and comes with a 10-Year warranty covering all components.TransGard has been protecting the electric power generation industry from animal incursions since the early 1990s, and in recent years has begun to expand animal-deterrent services into other sectors like manufacturing centers and the oil and gas industry.For more information about the Vehicle Swing Gate, including a full list of components for each version, visit TransGard's website , or contact TransGard at (717) 900-6140.# # #TransGard, based in York, Pennsylvania, delivers patented substation protection exclusively engineered to eliminate substation outages caused by climbing animals and birds. TransGard's innovative fences and Laser Bird Defense system have been deployed at more than 4,200 locations in the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to view case studies, visit .

