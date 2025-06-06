Agent Review Partners With Twisteriq To Power The Future Of Insurance Agent Discovery In An AI-Driven World

Agent Review Logo Corp

TwisterIQ Corporate Logo

- Matthew Mesaros, Founder of TwisterIQBELLEVUE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Agent Review, the leading online reputation management platform built exclusively for insurance professionals, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with TwisterIQ, a mobile-first CRM and conversion engine platform designed to empower insurance agents and agencies. This collaboration marks a major milestone in Agent Review's ongoing efforts to transform the digital landscape for insurance professionals.TwisterIQ is a robust, all-in-one platform that helps insurance agents streamline lead management, automate follow-ups, and enhance client engagement. Its core product, TwisterCRM, is a mobile-first CRM designed to drive sales and conversions, built for the modern insurance professional who needs to operate seamlessly in a digital, on-the-go environment. TwisterIQ's platform allows agents to connect with clients and prospects across multiple channels while staying ahead of the curve with powerful tools designed for scalability and efficiency. As part of this new partnership, Agent Review is now featured within TwisterIQ's ContactConnectTM, a powerful feature that provides agents with a branded digital page to share their contact information, schedule appointments, and display online reviews. This integration allows agents to showcase their verified reviews directly within their ContactConnectTM page, streamlining client communications and enhancing online presence-all in one cohesive, branded space. This decision is driven by Agent Review's ability to quickly establish a credible online review presence, especially for virtual agents and agencies. Unlike Google Reviews, which typically require a physical storefront and a Google Business Profile, Agent Review offers a frictionless solution for remote agents, making it the ideal tool for agents operating virtually.With significant SEO benefits and future-proofing for AI-driven discovery, Agent Review helps agents and agencies stay visible and relevant in an evolving online landscape. As AI platforms like ChatGPT increasingly shape how consumers search for services, reviews are becoming essential for online visibility. Industry projections predict that AI will replace traditional search traffic, with verified experiences, human language, and ratings prioritized by AI models to recommend trusted professionals. Agent Review plays a critical role in this shift, ensuring that insurance professionals maintain a strong digital presence.“As AI becomes increasingly integral in consumer searches, the traditional digital landscape is changing rapidly,” said Jonas Roeser, CEO of Agent Review.“Projections indicate that Google search traffic may drop by as much as 25% within the next year, as consumers turn to AI for trusted recommendations. In this new world, today's reviews are tomorrow's leads, as AI models prioritize authentic feedback and star ratings.” TwisterIQ's digital solutions now integrate seamlessly with Agent Review's platform, offering agents a comprehensive toolset for online reputation management. Features like the Review Rotator, which dynamically displays rotating reviews, and the ability to post reviews directly to social media, give agents a competitive edge in the AI-driven market. Additionally, agents who use Google Reviews can display them alongside their Agent Review profile, creating a unified, dynamic online presence.“Our mission at TwisterIQ is to empower insurance agents to stay ahead of the digital curve,” said Matthew Mesaros, Founder of TwisterIQ.“By embedding Agent Review's trusted review platform into our system, we are providing agents with the reputation-building tools they need to be discovered by both people and AI, ultimately driving more conversions and success.”This partnership between TwisterIQ and Agent Review offers insurance professionals a straightforward, AI-optimized path to building trust and credibility in an increasingly competitive digital marketplace.About Agent ReviewAgent Review is built around three core consumer principles: Education, Search, and Assessment. It provides unbiased education for consumers seeking information on insurance products, a comprehensive search function to find local agents, and assessment tools for consumers to rate their experiences. For agents, the platform offers two key value propositions: Visibility and Credibility.About TwisterIQTwisterIQ is a mobile-first CRM and digital marketing platform designed for insurance agents. Focusing on automation, lead conversion, and AI readiness, TwisterIQ equips agents with the tools they need to streamline operations and thrive in today's reputation-driven marketplace.

Jonas Roeser

Agent Review

+18335243687 ext.

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

TwistIQ Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.