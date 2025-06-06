Cetera Recognized As Finalist For Three Wealthies Awards

SAN DIEGO, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera and its affiliated companies ("Cetera") have been recognized as a finalist for three 2025 Wealth Management Industry Awards ("Wealthies")* in the categories of Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year, Transition Support, and Practice Management. Cetera will be recognized alongside other finalists at the Wealth Management Industry Awards Gala, Sept. 4, 2025, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City.

Omni Channel Campaign– Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year – Cetera earned a nomination for Digital Campaign of the Year in recognition of our GrowthLine's program's** measurable success and market impact – a strategic commercial acceleration program within its Growth360 platform. GrowthLine provides affiliated advisors with a data-driven blueprint for accelerating growth – integrating strategic planning, marketing enablement, and client acquisition support. Central to the campaign was the debut of Cetera's industry-first Growth Guarantee , which pledges 50% faster growth in assets under administration, or a full refund of affiliation fees. Through this dynamic, omni-channel launch strategy, the campaign delivered exceptional engagement and further solidified Cetera's reputation as the industry's most invested partner in advisor growth.



Onboarding Navigator – Transition Support – Onboarding Navigator , Cetera's latest evolution of its award-winning Accesslink onboarding program, introduces enhanced real-time, interactive reporting capabilities that empower stakeholders with comprehensive progress tracking from both a project management and asset realization standpoint. Designed to streamline and support every aspect of the transition and onboarding process, this updated iteration offers greater transparency and personalized assistance. With features such as weekly progress reports, advisor training programs, and timely book-of-business reviews, Onboarding Navigator ensures a seamless, well-supported experience for all involved.

Avantax "Rise to Elite" Peer Mentorship Program – Practice Management – Rise to Elite from Avantax, a community of tax-focused financial professionals within Cetera Holdings***, is a home-grown, complimentary peer-to-peer coaching program for firms aspiring to achieve significant growth in their wealth management business. Crafted by the Avantax Home Office team and Avantax financial professionals specifically for their growth-oriented peers, the curriculum offers scalable, repeatable business strategies complemented by coaching and accountability partners.

Now in its 11th year, the WealthManagement annual industry awards program – known as the "Wealthies" – honors individuals, organizations and companies that help financial advisors build better businesses and pursue better outcomes for their clients. More than 1,200 nominations were submitted for Wealthies 2025 consideration.

About Cetera

Cetera Financial Group is the premier financial advisor Wealth Hub, empowering independent advisors and institutions with personalized support, flexible affiliation models, and end-to-end growth solutions. Home to approximately 12,000 advisors and institutions, Cetera's multi-channel ecosystem enables financial professionals to grow, scale or transition their businesses on their own terms.

Unlike traditional IBDs, Cetera offers true choice – blending modern technology, integrated wealth solutions, and a community-driven culture. Cetera's four-channel model and commitment to long-term advisor value provide a scalable blueprint for consistent, repeatable growth.

As of March 31, 2025, Cetera manages more than $554 billion in assets under administration and $246 billion in assets under management. Its award-winning Voice of the Customer program has captured more than 40,000 advisor reviews, with over 35,000 five-star ratings, giving Cetera a 4.8 out of 5 satisfaction score.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Investment Advisers LLC, a registered investment adviser, and the following FINRA/SIPC members: Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), and Cetera Financial Specialists LLC.

Avantax, a unique community within Cetera Holdings, delivers tax-intelligent wealth management solutions for financial professionals, tax professionals and CPA firms, supporting its goal of minimizing clients' tax burdens through comprehensive tax-intelligent financial planning.

