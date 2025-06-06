Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:55 AM EST - Datametrex AI Limited : Has completed the acquisition of all of the issued and outstanding share capital of Arbutus Health and Wellness Inc, a multidisciplinary medical clinic in Vancouver. Arbutus Health provides walk-in services, family medicine, skin laser treatments, and other specialty healthcare services in a single location. Datametrex AI Limited shares V are trading unchanged at $0.12.

