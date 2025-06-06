BACARDÍ® Rum Brought The Spirit Of Puerto Rico To New York City With La Placita De BACARDÍ

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Serving as the backdrop for the debut of BACARDÍ x TIER "Rooted in Rhythm" limited-edition capsule collection, La Placita de BACARDÍ channeled the contagious energy of the Caribbean with a lively open-air marketplace, island-inspired cocktails, and a dance fueled celebration. Drawing on BACARDÍ's deep ties to music and its "Do What Moves You" ethos, the collection and its name celebrate the rhythms that have shaped the BACARDÍ legacy and the spirit of Puerto Rico.

In partnership with Brooklyn-based streetwear brand TIER and custom artwork by acclaimed Cuban Bahamian, Miami-based artist Reyna Noriega , the three-piece collection – featuring a hat, t-shirt and crewneck – is a tribute to the shared Latin Caribbean heritage. Each item reflects a narrative inspired by movement, music, and cultural duality, brought to life through bold visual storytelling.



Rooted In Rhythm Hat: Paying homage to the journey from the islands to the city, this hat blends heritage and motion. Featuring BACARDÍ's iconic font embroidered above hand-drawn roots that form the TIER logo, it's a nod to legacy and growth. Details include BACARDÍ's founding year stitched on the side and custom TIER music notes embroidered on the back - representing the rhythm that moves us.

Rooted In Rhythm T-Shirt: Inspired by the rich color palate of BACARDÍ rum, this shirt channels the freedom and joy found in music, dance, and migration. Designed by Reyna Noriega and conceptualized by TIER's Creative Director Nigeria Ealey alongside Artistic Lead Alexandra Snow, the piece captures the soul of the islands and the spirit of the stage - from sandy beaches to city lights. Palm Tree Crewneck: Reimaging BACARDÍ's signature foliage through the lens of plush island greenery, this crewneck symbolizes growth, prosperity, and the legacy of those who paved the way. The back showcases a full textured reinterpretation of tropical flora, while the front features a custom TIER Palm Tree emblem designed exclusively for the capsule - rooted in culture, rising toward the future.

"We wanted this collaboration to be meaningful and authentic," expressed Nigeria Ealey, Founder and Creative Director of TIER. "By bringing Reyna's artistic lens into the mix, we were able to create pieces that not only celebrate Latin Caribbean heritage, but also told a deep story about identity, movement and creative expression."

"As a Cuban and Bahamian artist, it means so much to me to partner with a brand with such a rich history in the Caribbean like BACARDÍ. My art celebrates the vibrancy, the flavor, the movement of our cultures, and it was an honor to bring that to this partnership. The ultimate goal is to foster a feeling of celebration, connectivity, and music – something that we all share across the Caribbean diaspora."

"Our brand DNA is deeply rooted in the Caribbean's vibrant culture, and bringing La Placita to New York - alongside this exciting collaboration - is a meaningful way for us to honor and celebrate Puerto Rico's rich cultural influence, especially as the island continues to shine on the global stage" said Lisa Pfenning, BACARDÍ's Vice President of North America. "This partnership embodies the true spirit of BACARDÍ, built on shared Caribbean heritage and a commitment to self-expression. It's about celebrating individuality, embracing our origins, and inspiring people everywhere to move to the rhythm of their own story."

The limited edition BACARDÍ x TIER "Rooted in Rhythm" collection will be available in the coming weeks. Fans can sign up on the TIER website for early access. Follow @bacard and @tier_NYC on Instagram for collection updates and more moments from La Placita de BACARDÍ.

About BACARDÍ® Rum – The World's Most Awarded Rum

In 1862, in the city of Santiago de Cuba, founder Don Facundo Bacardí Massó revolutionized the spirits industry when he created a light-bodied rum with a particularly smooth taste – BACARDÍ. The unique taste of BACARDÍ rum inspired cocktail pioneers to invent some of the world's most famous recipes including the BACARDÍ Mojito, the BACARDÍ Daiquiri, the BACARDÍ Cuba Libre, the BACARDÍ Piña Colada and the BACARDÍ El Presidente. BACARDÍ rum is the world's most awarded spirit, with more than 1000 awards for quality, taste and innovation. Today, BACARDÍ rum is made mainly in Puerto Rico where it is crafted to ensure the taste remains the same today as it did when it was first blended in 1862. Í.com

The BACARDÍ brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About TIER

Born from the cultural heartbeat of Brooklyn, New York, TIER is an award-winning independent fashion brand founded and creatively directed by Nigeria Ealey since 2014. Recognized with a New York City Council Proclamation for its impact on culture and community, TIER has emerged as a leading voice in modern fashion-where purpose meets expression.

Guided by the trademarked mantra "Art Never Dies®," TIER blends refined craftsmanship with deep storytelling, using fashion as a canvas to reflect identity, history, and creativity. With a distinctive approach that reimagines streetwear through elevated silhouettes and timeless design, the brand offers garments and experiences that transcend trends and speak to legacy.

Ealey's background in design and media management informs the brand's innovative vision, while its Brooklyn roots ground it in authenticity and community. Each piece is more than apparel-it's a statement of intent, designed to inspire, empower, and endure.

