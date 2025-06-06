Carlsberg Lays On The Perfect Ride To Surprise Taxi Drivers During The UEFA Nations League Finalstm 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As the official Beer of UEFA Men's National Team Football, Carlsberg wants to bring more access to the best of football around the world. With taxi drivers key to the nighttime economy, playing a fundamental role in helping fans enjoy the game fully – and ensuring they have a safe journey home – Carlsberg created the 'Fare Game' event to give back to theses drivers who so often miss out on watching football live.

This comes as global research, commissioned by Carlsberg, revealed that whilst 9 in 10 taxi drivers around the world call themselves football fans, almost two thirds (60%) miss major football matches due to work. In fact, over half (58%) are simply unable to afford to take the time off, with financial pressures being a driving factor (86%). If they do make the tough call to tune into a match and sacrifice fares, they can lose out on upwards of £200 – demonstrating the real cost of being a fan behind the wheel. Perhaps that's why 9 in 10 have chosen to work when a sporting moment is on despite wanting to watch it.

The taxi drivers arrived at The Fare Game cab park – the ultimate spectator zone specifically created by Carlsberg in Berlin to host the drivers – to watch the match on a cinematic screen. With Carlsberg 0.0 beer available for free, the delighted drivers could kick back, enjoy tasty snacks and cheer on their national team with fellow drivers. Topping this all off was the reassurance that Carlsberg would cover the full fare, so they weren't left out of pocket.

"That was incredible. I was very surprised, I felt like a superstar. I had no idea about anything. There were so many people cheering us on. Thank you Carlsberg for giving us the opportunity to enjoy the match. It was just incredible!", said taxi driving football fan Mehdi Tamaz .

With such a passion for the sport, missing out on big sporting events hits taxi drivers personally too. 6 out of 10 taxi drivers report that hearing celebrations while driving the streets heightens the feeling of missing out on a big sporting event, and a further 58% say they feel like a less dedicated fan when unable to watch live sporting events due to work.

Choosing work over the football also sees taxi drivers miss out on the shared experience of watching with loved ones and other fans, something two fifths (58%) say they miss out on the most. And for those working, it means they have often watched a key moment like a semi-final match, with a passenger in the car (57%).

Taxi drivers are often relied on by football fans to get them to the game, with 57% having helped fans make games they would have otherwise probably missed. This reliance on cabbies however leaves many having to resort to finding other ways to keep up to date with the latest scores. In fact, a fifth (21%) depend on the radio to keep up with the action and almost a quarter (26%) rely on asking their passengers for updates on the game. Meanwhile over a quarter are forced to use their breaks to catch the highlights (28%) or have even pulled over during rides to watch live moments of a match (27%).

Lynsey Woods, Global Brand Director at Carlsberg said, "Carlsberg is committed to giving everyone access to the best of football and through our new partnership with UEFA, we were able to make this happen for some of the biggest fans out there – taxi drivers.

We recognized that the dedication of taxi drivers to keep our city moving often meant they missed out on the biggest matches globally. So, we wanted to create an unforgettable experience for them and offer taxi drivers access to the game, allowing them to enjoy the best of football surrounded by other likeminded passionate fans."

To bring the campaign to life, a short documentary film captured the drivers' emotional journey and the best moments from the event, with the film highlighting the sacrifices these drivers make and the power of shared experiences, find out more on Fare Game here .

As part of Carlsberg's sponsorship of UEFA Men's National Team Football, the brand will continue to offer fans access to the best of football.

