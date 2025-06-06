Jianzhi Reaffirms Unique Market Positioning In China's Digital Education Landscape

BEIJING, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited ("Jianzhi") (NASDAQ: JZ ), a leading provider of digital educational content in China, today reaffirmed its unique market positioning in the rapidly evolving Chinese digital education market. With an expansive content ecosystem, proprietary AI-powered platforms, and deep institutional relationships, Jianzhi continues to distinguish itself as a strategic enabler of educational solutions across the country.

China's education markets are undergoing a historic digital transformation, driven by demand for scalable, high-quality content and the integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data analytics. Jianzhi's proprietary library of educational resources allows it to deliver targeted educational products to higher education institutions.

"Jianzhi is not simply a content provider, we are a digital learning infrastructure company," said Mr. Yong Hu, CEO of Jianzhi. "Our integrated ecosystem enables us to bridge critical skill gaps while supporting stakeholders."

With a proven track record of technology-led innovation and deep integration into institutional education, Jianzhi remains focused on expanding its reach, enhancing AI-generated content capabilities, and forming strategic partnerships that align with its vision for high-impact digital education in China.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embeds proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit: .

