Shedfest Returns To Worcester In July 2025 With Keynote From Paralympic Gold Medalist Stuart Robinson MBE
ShedFest is the UKMSA's premier exhibition and networking event, celebrating the vibrant Men's Sheds community with live craft demonstrations, hands-on workshops, engaging seminars, and a dynamic exhibition hall featuring Shed resources, partner organisations, and community groups.
This year's keynote address will be delivered by Stuart Robinson MBE, Paralympic gold medalist in wheelchair rugby and two-time Invictus Games champion. A former RAF gunner, Stuart turned personal adversity into triumph, becoming a leading figure in international wheelchair rugby after losing both legs in an IED explosion in Afghanistan in 2013.
The one-day event brings together Shedders, supporters, partners, and health and wellbeing organisations from across the UK to celebrate the achievements and growing impact of the Men's Sheds movement.
Exhibitors and live demonstrations will be on display throughout the day, offering practical advice, creative inspiration, and new resources for Sheds nationwide. Participants include Chris Fisher – The Blind Woodturner, Titefix, Carveco, Hobsons Brewery, Glo Force, Camerados, Greyhound Rescue Wales, Diageo, Alzheimers Society, St John's Ambulance, Lions and Arthritis Action. In addition, there will be pole lathe demonstrations and heritage specialists making coracles and chain mail.
As part of the day's programme, the UKMSA AGM will give members the opportunity to hear directly from the leadership team, vote on key matters, and help shape the future direction of the organisation.
Rob Lloyd, chair of UKMSA trustees said:“I'm looking forward to meeting Shedders from across the UK and hearing more about the incredible work happening in Sheds every day. ShedFest is a celebration of the community, camaraderie and creativity that defines the movement.
This year, we're advancing our national Armed Forces and Veterans Sheds Strategy, including a new Armed Forces Accreditation Scheme to better support veterans within existing Sheds and encourage the creation of new ones. We're honoured to have Stuart Robinson-a truly inspiring ex-serviceman and gold medalist-open this year's event.”
Event Details:
