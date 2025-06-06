Encore Fulfillment Enhances Service Offering With Integration Across 40+ Leading E-Commerce Platforms And Agency Partnerships

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Encore Fulfillment, a third-party logistics (3PL) provider specializing in e-commerce fulfillment for growth-focused brands, has announced expanded integration support for over 40 leading e-commerce platforms, tools, and agencies. Known for delivering fast, branded, and scalable logistics experiences, Encore continues to prioritize seamless technology and partnerships that reduce friction and enable omnichannel growth.

With built-in integrations for platforms such as Shopify , Amazon , BigCommerce , WooCommerce , Magento , and Squarespace , Encore offers a straightforward process for brands to connect their storefronts, manage inventory , and ship orders, all without manual syncing or using third-party middleware.

"Our goal is to simplify the logistics process, not complicate it," said Kyle Thompson from Encore Fulfillment. "As brands grow across multiple platforms, they need backend systems that can keep up. That's why we've focused heavily on building plug-and-play integrations that reduce delays, data mismatches, and support tickets."

This announcement also includes key integrations with a range of e-commerce tools that give brands more control over customer experience, returns management, and post-purchase engagement. From automated order routing to branded packaging and return workflows, Encore's infrastructure is designed to flex with the needs of modern DTC and B2C brands. In addition to technical integrations, Encore now supports a network of branding agencies, e-commerce developers, growth marketers, and CRO specialists that work alongside Encore to help with their clients' needs as they expand.

"Fulfillment is just one part of the bigger customer journey," the representative added. "When we team up with agencies who specialize in web design, retention marketing, and optimization, we make sure our logistics services match the pace and personality of the brand itself."

To learn more about Encore Fulfillment and its integration partners, visit .

Media Contact:

Kyle Thompson

[email protected]

888-466-1981

SOURCE Encore Fulfillment

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED