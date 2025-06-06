Adameve Asks Do Your Sex Dreams Provide A Happy Ending?

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve , America's most trusted source for adult products, are back again this month with a follow-up to last month's question from their all-new annual sex survey. This month, the sex-positive company asked adults who'd had a sex dream if they ever resulted in a happy ending. And they were only too happy to share!

Last month, adameve shared that 81% of the adult population (85% of males and 78% of females) said they experience sexual dreams. This month, we reveal that 59% of those who have erotic dreams (68% of males and 50% of females) say they experience orgasm as part of the dream.

"Just as sex dreams are common and natural, orgasm during sex dreams is a normal and healthy occurrence," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, C-PST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Often referred to as a nocturnal emission in men, and a sleep-related orgasm in women, the experiences occur during REM sleep when breathing and heart rate increase. This increases blood flow throughout the body - including the genitals – and can make them hypersensitive to stimulation of any kind."

"For over 50 years, Adam & Eve has provided a variety of toys and accessories for cheerfully consenting adults. Adam & Eve encourages adults to celebrate their sexuality within their own comfort levels and are happy to offer enhancements for any relationship at any stage," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults ages 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

