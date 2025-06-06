Adameve Asks Do Your Sex Dreams Provide A Happy Ending?
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve , America's most trusted source for adult products, are back again this month with a follow-up to last month's question from their all-new annual sex survey. This month, the sex-positive company asked adults who'd had a sex dream if they ever resulted in a happy ending. And they were only too happy to share!
Last month, adameve shared that 81% of the adult population (85% of males and 78% of females) said they experience sexual dreams. This month, we reveal that 59% of those who have erotic dreams (68% of males and 50% of females) say they experience orgasm as part of the dream.
"Just as sex dreams are common and natural, orgasm during sex dreams is a normal and healthy occurrence," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, PhD, LMFT, C-PST, and resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "Often referred to as a nocturnal emission in men, and a sleep-related orgasm in women, the experiences occur during REM sleep when breathing and heart rate increase. This increases blood flow throughout the body - including the genitals – and can make them hypersensitive to stimulation of any kind."
"For over 50 years, Adam & Eve has provided a variety of toys and accessories for cheerfully consenting adults. Adam & Eve encourages adults to celebrate their sexuality within their own comfort levels and are happy to offer enhancements for any relationship at any stage," says Chad Davis, Director of Marketing for Adam & Eve.
The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults ages 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.
For more information about Adam & Eve, visit their website, . For additional information on Adam & Eve, please contact Adam & Eve Director of Public Relations Katy Zvolerin at 919.644.8100 x 3121 or [email protected]
SOURCE adameveWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- BTSE Announces Bitcoin Pizza Day Campaign Milestones
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- Jippi Unveils Interactive AR Bitcoin Learning Experience At Bitcoin 2025 In Las Vegas
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment