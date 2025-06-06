Blockchain And Digital Assets Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available For Online Viewing
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Polymath Network
|Private
|BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
|(OTCQX: BBKCF | TSXV: BIGG)
|Stacks
|Private
|Universal Digital
|(CSE: LFG)
|Spirit Blockchain Capital Inc.
|(OTCQB: SBLCF | CSE: SPIR)
|Newton
|Private
|Matador Technologies Inc.
|(OTCQB: MATAF | TSXV: MATA)
|Bullet Blockchain, Inc.
|(Pink: BULT)
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, ...
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
...
