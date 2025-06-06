Cyabra Report Reveals Disinformation Campaign Against Target's DEI Initiatives, Featured In USA Today

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Cyabra Strategy Ltd. (“Cyabra”), a leading AI platform for real-time disinformation detection, has released a groundbreaking new report exposing a sophisticated campaign to artificially inflate online backlash against Target's diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

The investigation analyzed thousands of social media conversations between January to June, 2025, and uncovered how bot networks manufactured outrage to spark a boycott movement. The report reveals how misinformation targeting Target's DEI programs was deliberately amplified by bad actors to manipulate public perception and damage brand reputation.

Cyabra's report was prominently featured in USA Today's June 4 article, “What fueled the Target DEI boycott? The answer may surprise you.” The coverage highlights Cyabra's key findings, including that 27% of the social media accounts analyzed were fake and played a significant role in amplifying the viral backlash. The report also revealed a 764% surge in inauthentic sentiment following Target's announcement that it was scaling back its diversity initiatives.

While not solely responsible, the presence of fake accounts amplifying negativity from both sides - whether promoting or opposing the boycott - helped shape a toxic narrative that ultimately eroded overall brand perception, coinciding with a $12 billion drop in Target's market value by late February 2025. The full report can be viewed here.

The report underscores Cyabra's ability to detect weaponized disinformation targeting brands. In today's volatile digital environment, brands face growing risks from coordinated campaigns designed to manufacture outrage, damage trust and brand reputation, and trigger real-world consequences like boycotts and stock volatility. These attacks often appear organic but are driven by fake profiles and bot networks. Cyabra's real-time intelligence platform helps executives distinguish authentic sentiment from manipulation, enabling faster, smarter decisions that protect brand reputation, guide crisis response, and maintain stakeholder confidence.

“The Cyabra report uncovered a strategic operation designed to look like a viral movement,” said Dan Brahmy, CEO & Co-founder of Cyabra. “Disinformation, namely fake accounts and false narratives, are being weaponized against brands. We are proud that our disinformation detection tools are able to shine a light on how bad actors manipulate online sentiment to attack corporate values.”

Cyabra has entered into a business combination agreement with Trailblazer Merger Corporation I (NASDAQ: $TBMC), a blank-check special-purpose acquisition company.

About Cyabra

Cyabra is a real-time AI-powered platform that uncovers and analyzes online disinformation and misinformation by uncovering fake profiles, harmful narratives, and GenAI content across social media and digital news channels. Cyabra's AI solutions protect corporations and governments against brand reputation risks, election manipulation, foreign interference, and other online threats. Cyabra's platform leverages proprietary algorithms and NLP solutions, gathering and analyzing publicly available data to provide clear, actionable insights and real-time alerts that inform critical decision-making. Cyabra uncovers the good, bad, and fake online.

For more information, visit .

About Trailblazer

Trailblazer is a blank check company formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For more information, visit:

