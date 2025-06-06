Man Shot In Targeted Attack In Australian State Of Queensland

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Sydney: A man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a targeted shooting in the Australian state of Queensland.

The Queensland Police Service said on Friday that emergency services were deployed to a house in Parkwood, 65 kilometers southeast of Brisbane, around 750 p.m. on Thursday in response to reports that a man had sustained gunshot wounds to his leg and other injuries to his hand.

The 21-year-old man was found at the scene with serious injuries and was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

A police statement said that initial inquiries indicated that the incident was a targeted shooting and that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

An investigation into the attack was ongoing and police commenced a search for the perpetrator.