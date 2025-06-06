Axondao Launches Curering: The Health Wearable That Pays Users For Their Data

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AxonDAO, a pioneer in decentralized science and health data sovereignty, today unveiled CureRING, an innovative wearable device that enables users to own, protect, and earn compensation for their health data. Pre-orders are now shipping, and the device is available for public purchase.

CureRING introduces a new approach to health technology by rewarding users directly for their engagement. After four months of consistent daily use, users receive 50% of the device's purchase price back in $AXGT cryptocurrency tokens. This model encourages regular use while reinforcing the importance of individual control over personal data within a secure, AI-supported health ecosystem.

“CureRING redefines the value of health data,” said Mack Stachowiak, AxonDAO's Chief Technology Officer.“Unlike traditional wearables that collect data for corporate gain, CureRING ensures users maintain ownership and benefit from their contributions. In an era where health data is increasingly vital, this device empowers individuals to securely collect, manage, and profit from it.”

Key Features of CureRING



Advanced Health Monitoring : Tracks heart rate, body temperature, oxygen levels, sleep patterns, stress, and physical activity.

Data Privacy : Encrypts and stores all data in a user-controlled vault, prioritizing security and confidentiality.

Personalized Insights : Leverages the CureOS platform to deliver AI-driven health recommendations based on real-time data and scientific research. Monetization Option : Allows users to consent to share anonymized data with approved researchers for additional rewards.

Commitment to Privacy and Security

Addressing widespread concerns about data privacy in health technology, CureRING uses advanced encryption and blockchain technology to ensure compliance with HIPAA standards and full user autonomy. Unlike conventional wearables, which often profit from user data without permission, CureRING offers a transparent and secure framework that puts control in the hands of the individual.

The Role of $AXGT Tokens

The $AXGT token is integral to the CureRING ecosystem and provides multiple benefits:



Governance : Enables token holders to vote on research priorities and product enhancements.

Community Involvement : Connects users to a global network advancing ethical scientific discovery. Financial Rewards : Offers initial compensation after four months, with further earnings available through optional data sharing.

Pricing and Availability



Price : $243 (payable in USD or $AXGT)

Sizes : 9–13

Colors : Black, White, Gold, Silver Features : Extended battery life and CureOS platform support

Orders are available at

About AxonDAO

AxonDAO is a decentralized science organization committed to empowering individuals with control over their health data while driving ethical AI and research advancements. By integrating blockchain technology, artificial intelligence, and a worldwide community of users and researchers, AxonDAO is transforming healthcare. The $AXGT token ecosystem ensures all participants are recognized and rewarded for their contributions to scientific progress.

CONTACT: ...