Key Trend in Augmented Analytics Market 2025-2034: AI-Driven Military Training via Strategic Partnerships

- The Business Research Company

Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034



The augmented analytics market size has grown exponentially in recent years. It will grow from $13.62 billion in 2024 to $16.51 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 21.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to focus on automated insights and recommendations, user-centric design and adoption, cloud-based analytics platforms, focus on explainable ai and transparency, and need for real-time and contextual insights.

What Is the Projected Growth of the Augmented Analytics Market?

The augmented analytics market size is expected to see exponential growth in the next few years. It will grow to $41.23 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 25.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued data complexity and volume, increasing demand for simplified analytics solutions, advancements in ai and machine learning, and expansion of self-service analytics. The increasing demand for the adoption of business intelligence BI tools has also been a pivotal factor, propelling the growth of the augmented analytics market.

What Factors Are Driving Augmented Analytics Market Growth ?

Digital transformation across industries is expected to propel the growth of the augmented analytics market. Digital transformation refers to the process of using digital technologies to create significant changes in various aspects of an organization, business, or society to improve efficiency, effectiveness, and competitiveness. Augmented analytics leverages advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and machine learning to harness the full potential of the vast amount of data that is being generated owing to digital transformation. Augmented analytics offers automated data preparation, insight generation, and natural language processing capabilities, enabling businesses to make more informed decisions, identify trends, and extract valuable insights from their data.

Who Are Key Players In Augmented Analytics Market?

Major companies operating in the augmented analytics market include Salesforce, Inc., SAP SE, The International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tableau Software, MicroStrategy Incorporated, SAS Institute Inc., QlikTech International AB, TIBCO Software India Pvt. Ltd, Sisense Ltd., Cloud Software Group, Inc., Yellowfin, ThoughtSpot Inc., Domo, Inc., Alation, Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Augmented Analytics Market?

Technology advancement is gaining popularity in the augmented analytics market. Major players in the augmented analytics market focus on innovative products to obtain an edge in the market against their competitors. For instance, in April 2022, India-based Smarten Augmented Analytics company announced the addition of sentiment analysis features and functionality to its cutting-edge augmented analytics solution. This addition provides businesses with tools for understanding what customers, stakeholders, and others think, allowing organizations to enhance their products and services.

How Is The Augmented Analytics Market Segmented?

The augmented analytics market is segmented as follows:

1 By Component: Software, Services

2 By Deployment Type: On-Premises, Cloud

3 By Services: Training And Consulting, Deployment And Integration, Support And Maintenance

4 By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium-Sized Enterprises SMEs

Subsegments:

1 By Software: Data Preparation Tools, Business Intelligence BI Tools, Analytics And Visualization Tools, Natural Language Processing NLP Tools, Machine Learning Platforms

2 By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Training And Support Services, Managed Services

What Are The Augmented Analytics Market Regional Insights?

North America was the largest region in the augmented analytics market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the augmented analytics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

