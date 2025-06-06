Speaker Karoline Frank Gains International Recognition Following Breakthrough Performance

KAROLINE FRANK ON STAGE

EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR KAROLINE FRANK

Karoline Frank from Bargteheide made waves at the International Speaker Slam on May 15, 2025, in Niedernhausen, Germany.

NIEDERNHAUSEN, HESSEN, GERMANY, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Karoline Frank from Bargteheide made waves at the International Speaker Slam on May 15, 2025, in Niedernhausen, Germany. Speaking in front of over 200 participants from 26 countries – and a global audience via YouTube livestream – the speaker, online master coach, and intuitive“soul reader” delivered a powerful and inspiring message aimed at encouraging courage and female empowerment .

The Speaker Slam, which has previously taken place in major cities like New York and Dubai, featured two stages and brought together some of the most innovative voices from around the world. Karoline Frank seized this opportunity to shake things up with her bold and provocative message. She captivated the audience and smoothly transitioned into a deeper, transformational theme.

Recently awarded the Star Coach Award for generating exceptional revenue in her first six months of business, Frank brought a unique presence to the stage:

“Deep like a healer who sees the wounds before they are named. Loud like a rebel who kicks down doors when women won't walk through them.”

Her speech resonated deeply, encouraging listeners to reflect on their own limitations – and the possibilities that lie beyond them.

Event organizers were thrilled with Frank's performance, calling it“the most electrifying speech of the evening.” The audience's reaction echoed that sentiment. Her message, centered on empowerment and the release of shame, struck a powerful chord.

Her success at the Speaker Slam opened immediate doors. Right after the event, she was booked to deliver a keynote in New York, firmly establishing her status as a sought-after international speaker and coach. Just one week later, another invitation followed – this time for a talk in Chicago. The Speaker Slam in Niedernhausen has become a pivotal milestone in her speaking career.

The event was streamed live on YouTube and translated into multiple languages, reaching a diverse global audience. Karoline Frank's performance was a key highlight – proving just how powerful and transformative a speech can be when rooted in courage and authenticity.

