Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Brazil's Goalless Draw In Ecuador Highlights Ancelotti's Uphill Task


2025-06-06 06:09:46
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's national team, under new coach Carlo Ancelotti, drew 0-0 against Ecuador in Guayaquil on June 5, 2025, in a match that underscored the challenges facing the five-time world champions as they seek to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

Official match reports confirm that Ancelotti, recently appointed after Dorival Júnior's dismissal, made several changes to the lineup, including giving Vinícius Júnior the number 10 shirt and starting 18-year-old Estêvão on the wing.

Brazil missed key players Rodrygo (injury) and Raphinha (suspension). Brazil created more chances than Ecuador, with seven shots to Ecuador's three, but only managed one shot on target in the first half.

Vinícius Júnior saw his best effort saved by Ecuador's goalkeeper Gonzalo Valle, and Casemiro's second-half attempt lacked power. Ecuador, unbeaten at home in their last 14 games, threatened with a through ball from John Yeboah, but Nilson Angulo was caught offside.

The result leaves Ecuador in second place with 24 points and Brazil in fourth with 22 points in the South American qualifying standings. The top six teams will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.



Brazil's next match against third-placed Paraguay could secure their qualification, provided they maintain a points cushion over the seventh-place team. Ancelotti's debut revealed a team still searching for rhythm and attacking cohesion.

Brazil's defense looked more organized, but the attack failed to break down Ecuador's disciplined structure. The squad's reliance on individual talent, especially Vinícius Júnior, did not yield results.

Casemiro, returning to the starting lineup, commented that the defensive system had improved but acknowledged the need for growth. Vinícius Júnior noted that Ancelotti 's tactical approach was not yet fully visible.

The broader context shows a Brazil side in transition. The team has not dominated qualifying, and a recent 4-0 defeat to Argentina led to the coaching change.

Injuries and suspensions have forced Ancelotti to experiment with younger players. The competition for World Cup spots remains fierce, with Uruguay, Colombia, and Paraguay close behind in the standings.

MENAFN06062025007421016031ID1109644911

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search