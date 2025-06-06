Kyiv Attack's Casualty Toll Up To 23, Including 14 Rescuers
"On the night of June 6, Russian forces executed a combined attack against the capital, involving UAVs and missiles. As of 11:00, a total of three State Emergency Service employees have been confirmed as killed as a result of the strikes. Twenty-three people were injured, including 14 rescuers," the statement reads.Read also: Ukrainian forces strike Russian airfields Engels and Dyagilevo – General Staff
Currently, State Emergency Service teams are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack at several locations across the city.
A fire broke out at one of the infrastructure facilities in the Solomyanskyi district. The efforts to tackle the blaze are ongoing. At another site, a fire was put out on the 11th floor of a 16-storey building. Three people were injured, three more, including a child, were rescued by an emergency team.
The consequences of the night attack on Kyiv by the Russian Shaheds / Photo: Kyrylo Chubotin, Ukrinform
In the Holosiivskyi district, several buildings caught fire as a result of enemy strikes. The fire has been put out. Railway tracks sustained damage, and a person was injured.
In the Dniprovskyi district, near the Livoberezhna subway station, a rail track and a gas station building were damaged.
"In total, 254 rescuers, K9 teams, psychologists, and 53 units of specialized equipment and volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross were involved in the emergency response efforts across Kyiv. Work is ongoing," the press service added.Read also: Injury toll from Russian attack on Lutsk rises to 15
According to the press officer of the State Emergency Service, Svitlana Vodolaha, among the wounded today are Pavlo Petrov (spokesman for the Kyiv emergency response service - ed.), Inna Zhivchyk, press officer at the Kyiv office of the SES.
Two of the wounded rescuers are now in grave condition, she said.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, three rescuers died in the Russian attack on Kyiv overnight Friday, June 6.
Photo: State Emergency Service
