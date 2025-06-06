Europe Data Center Portfolio Analysis Report 2025-2029: Existing And Upcoming White-Floor Space, Current And Future IT Load Capacity, Retail And Wholesale Colocation Pricing
The upcoming data center capacity in Europe is expected to be around 17.5 GW power capacity. The UK dominates the upcoming data center market in Europe with almost 25% of the total power capacity.
Digital Realty is the largest data center Operator in the region followed by Equinix and NTT DATA. Some of the emerging data center locations are Portugal, Romania and Greece. Most of the upcoming data centers are in the UK and Spain followed by Germany and France.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers the Europe data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 1396 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 252 upcoming data centers Location covered: UK, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Luxembourg Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2025) Future capacity additions (2025-2029) Retail Colocation Pricing
- Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets 1/2 Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.)
Existing Data Centers (1396 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (London 1, Slough 2) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (252 Facilities)
- Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
The major operators/investors covered in this Europe Data Center Colocation Market Database include:
- Eco-LocaXion Penta Infra 3data 3S 3U Telecom A1 Telekom Austria AG Access Managed Services (OOSHA) ACS Group Ada Infrastructure Adam Ecotech (CVC DIF) Adamant Adeo Data Center Adgar Investments & Development Advanced MedioMatrix AIMES Aire Networks Aixit AlphaCloud Alpine DC Amazon Web Services (AWS) AmberCore Andalusia Government ANS Group (UKFast) Apple Applico Digital Labs Apto & Dromeus Capital Aptum AQ Compute AQL Data Center Ar Telecom Area Project Solutions Ark Data Centres Arrow Business Communications Arsys Art Data Centres Artfiles Artnet Aruba Asanti (Daisy Group) ASCO TLC (Acantho) ASK4 ASP Server Asseco Data Systems Atlantic Data Infrastructure (ADI) Atlantic Hub Atlas Edge Atman atNorth Atom86 ATOMDATA (Rosatom) Avaio AzInTelecom Bahnhof Baltneta Bancadati SA Basefarm (Orange) BEMOBILE Best Wonder Business (BWB) Beyond.pl BICS Binero Group BIT bitNAP Blix Solutions AS Blue BlueFjords Bluestar Datacenter Borderlight (GoGreenHost) Borealis BrainServe brightsolid Broadcasting Center Europe BT BLUE BT Ireland BT Italia Bulk Infrastructure Bytesnet (Eurofiber Cloud Infra) Caineal Caldera21 (CDLAN) CapitaLand Carrier Colo Casablanca INT Castleforge and Galaxy DC Catella (Trinity DC) CCS Leeds CDROM CE Colo CELESTE Cellnex Center of Ukrainian Internet Names Centersquare (Cyxtera Technologies) Centrilogic Centron Ceske Radiokomunikace China Mobile International (CMI) Cibicom CIV Civicos Networking CKW Claranet Clearstream Technology Cloud Innovation Limited CloudHQ CloudRock Cluster Power Cogent Communications ColoBale ColoHouse Colt Data Centre Services Comarch Compass Datacenters CompassForge Ventures Comtrance Comvive Servidores SL Conapto Contabo Convergenze S.p.A. Cork Internet eXchange Corscale Creanova Datacenter CROC CSI PIEMONTE Curanet Custodian Data Centres CyrusOne Daisy Corporate Services D-ALiX (ITER Group) DARZ Data Castle Data Center Partners (DCP) Data Facilities Data Centers (DFDC) Data Felix Data Space Data11 Data4 Group DataBank Datacenter Groningen (Weserve) Datacenter United DataCenter Winterthur Datacentreplus DataCube Datagrex Datagroup DataHata Datahouse DataHouse@Tallinn Datalahti DataOne DataPro dataR DATASIX DataSpace DataSpring DataVita DATAWIRE Daticum Data Center Datum Datacentres DC Digitalis (VNET Slovakia) dc2scale dc77 DDCL Tutis Point De Novo DEAC Decima DECSIS DEEP Delska Denv-R Deutsche Telekom (Slovak Telekom) Digita Digital Realty Digital Reef Digital Space Distinct Data Center DLD (Salford) Ltd DLX.DK DOKOM 21 Dream Line Holding DTiX Echelon Data Centers EcoDataCenter EdgeConneX EdgeCore Edged Energy & Merlin Properties Edgnex EID LLP Eircom Elasticity Limited Elektrizitatswerk Wels Aktiengesellschaft Elementica Elisa Elite UK REIT Management Pte. Ltd Elmec Informatica Ember EMC HostCo Emirates & France Energia Data Centre EngineNode Eni envia TEL Eolas Epsilon Telecommunications Equinix Espaciorack Espanix Etix Everywhere EURA DC Eurofiber Cloud Infra EVF Data Center Evolink Evroc EXE.IT SRL SB Exea Extendo Datacenter Fastnet Fastweb Fibernet Fibra Medios Telecom Fibre23 Ficolo FirstColo Foliateam Form8tion Data Centers Free Pro Friktoria Fujitsu Fulcrum Data Systems fullsave GIB-Solutions GigaCenter GleSYS Global Service Provider Global Switch Global Technical Realty (GTR) GlobalConnect Goodman Google GRASS-MERKUR Great Grey Investments Green Computing Green Datacenter Green Mountain Greenergy Greenhouse Datacenters GreenScale Gridjet Data Centres Groupe Asten Grupalia Internet S.A. Grupo Trevenque GRZ IT Center GTP 3 Data Center GTS Novera (T-Mobile) GTS Slovakia GTS Telecom GTT Communications Helveticdata (BRIOD SA Group) Herbata Herman IT Hetzner Online HiHo Hispaweb hosTELyon Hostmein IKE hosttech Huawei Humber Tech Park Hyperco Ibercom IBO Icade IDS&Unitelm srl iGenius ikoula IMAQLIQ InAsset (RETELIT) Indectron Indra INEA Infinite Chiain INFOMANIAK Infonet DC Ingenostrum Intercity Technology Interconnect Invitech IOMART Ionos (Fasthosts) IP House Ipcore Datacenters IPHH (Internet Port Hamburg) IPTP Networks IQ PL Irideos Iron Mountain ISPpro Internet IT Gate Italia Telecom Sparkle ITB2 Datacenters ITENOS Itility Itnet ITPS itQ Data Center itself ITsjefen IWB IXcellerate J Mould Jaguar Network JCD Group JN Data K2 Data Centres Kao Data Kapsch BusinessCom Keppel Data Centres KEVLINX Key Point Keysource + Namsos Datasenter (NDS) Korbank Data Center Kwere II Kyivstar LabGroup Lancom Lasercharm Latos Data Center LCL Data Centers LDeX Lefdal Mine Datacenter LEW (Lechwerke AG - E.ON) Liberum Navitas Lidl (Schwarz Group) LIM Center Lincoln Rackhouse Lindhill Properties Link Park Heathrow Linxdatacenter Lumen Technologies Lunar Digital LuxConnect LVRTC M247 Data Center Magenta Telecom Magyar Telekom Maincubes Mainova WebHouse Malaga Data Center MasterDC MAXNOD MCN Telecom Mediam Merlin Properties Meta Mevspace Microsoft MigSolv Miran MIX MK NETZDIENSTE Moresi MTS mtw.ru Multigrid myLoc managed IT (WIIT) Nabiax Naquadria Nation Data Center NDC-GARBE Data Centers Nebius Nehos Nessus NET-BUILD Neterra Nethits Telecom Netia Netiwan NetTech DC Netwise Hosting NewTelco Newtelco Ukraine Nexeren (XEFI Formerly SHD Datacenter) Nexica - Econocom Group nextlayer NIKHEF Hosting Nixval nLighten NNIT Node4 Noovle (TIM) Noris Network NorthC Northern Data-Hydro66 Norwich Research Park NOS NRB NS3 NSCALE NTS Workspace NTT DATA nubes NX Data OBIT Omega Telecom Omnilogic On Demand Data Center (IBM) OpCore Open Hub Med OpticNet Ploiesti Orange Business Services Orange Romania Orca Origin Power Services and Woodlands Investment Management Limited Oulun DataCenter (GleSYS) OVIO Data Processing Center Panattoni Panservice PASHA Technology PATRIZIA Penta Infra Perpetuus Pfalzkom PFF Telecom (O2 Czech Republic) PGIM Real Estate Phocea DC Planet IC Playnet PlusServer PNT Data Center Poland Government Polcom Pomorskie Centrum Przetwarzania Danych (PCPD) Portland Trust Portugal Telecom (Altice) Portus Data Centers PPNT Data Center Prescient Data Centres Previder Prime Data Centers Proximus Datacenter Pulsant Pure Data Center PYUR (HL KOMM) QTS Quetta Data Centers (AZORA) QuickHost Rack One RackHost RACKRAY Rackspace Technology Raiffeisen Informatik GmbH ratiokontakt Rechenzentrum Ostschweiz AG Redcentric Redwire DC REN RETN Rise Institute Rostelecom Safe Hosts Internet SafeDX Safenames Data Centre SDC Capital Partners Seeweb Segro Selectel ServeCentric ServerChoice Serverfarm ServerHouse Serverius Service Express (Blue Chip) Sesterce Seznam.cz SFR Business SilverEdge DC SitelPop Six Degrees Smals Smartdc Solaria Soltia Consulting SL SPCSS SpeedBone SplitVision ST Telemedia Global Data Centers (Virtus Data Center) STACK Infrastructure Stack Telecom STACKIT Stadtwerke Klagenfurt Star Storage Start Campus Stellium Datacenters STORESPEED SUB1 Sungard Availability Services SWISSCOLOCATION Swisscom Switch DataCenters Synapsecom Telecoms T-Mobile T5 Data Centers TALEX TAS TDF Telecom Italia Telehouse Telemaxx Telenor Hafslund & HitecVision Telepoint Telia Carrier Telia Group Telstra Templus TENNET Telecom TerraHost Tet Tet DATTUM The Bunker (Cyberfort Group) Thesee Datacenter THG Hosting Thrive Tissat T-Mobile TMR Telekommunikation Mittleres Ruhrgebiet Towernet infrastructures SL Tritax Big Box Trusted-Colo TrustInfo TSBG Hosting T-Systems TTC TELEPORT TWLKOM Unidata United DC Data Center (Kyiv Ukraine) Universal Developers (AWS) University of Trento Covi Costruziono Dedagroup GPI & ISA Unix-Solutions Vantage Data Centers Vattenfall - Cloud&Heat Vegacom Verne Global VERnet Vianova Viatel VIRTUS Data Centres Visual Online Vitali Volya Data Center vshosting (ServerPark) WaveCom WIIT AG Wildcard Networks Wilton International WRN Broadcast WS Computing AS (Skanska - Contractor) Wycombe Film Studios X5 Group XL360 XTX Markets Yondr Zayo Group
