Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan Tie Knot On Technical Protocol For Exchanging Customs Data
The signing took place during a high-level bilateral meeting held in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul region as part of the 80th session of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of the CIS member states. The talks were led by Khurshed Karimzoda, Chairman of the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan, and Almaz Saliyev, Chairman of the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan.
The document delineates a comprehensive legal and operational
schema for the expeditious interchange of customs intelligence. The
objective is to optimize bilateral synergies in risk mitigation,
augment transit capabilities, streamline customs protocols in
border regions, and align interaction frameworks with global
benchmarks.
Both parties articulated a robust assurance that the efficacious execution of the accords will bolster reciprocal trust, enhance synergistic economic collaboration, and propel regional amalgamation.
