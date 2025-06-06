Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan Tie Knot On Technical Protocol For Exchanging Customs Data

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 6. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have signed the Technical Terms of the Protocol on the exchange of preliminary information regarding the movement of goods and vehicles between the two countries, Trend reports via the Customs Service of Tajikistan.

The signing took place during a high-level bilateral meeting held in Kyrgyzstan's Issyk-Kul region as part of the 80th session of the Council of Heads of Customs Services of the CIS member states. The talks were led by Khurshed Karimzoda, Chairman of the Customs Service under the Government of Tajikistan, and Almaz Saliyev, Chairman of the State Customs Service under the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan.

The document delineates a comprehensive legal and operational schema for the expeditious interchange of customs intelligence. The objective is to optimize bilateral synergies in risk mitigation, augment transit capabilities, streamline customs protocols in border regions, and align interaction frameworks with global benchmarks.

Both parties articulated a robust assurance that the efficacious execution of the accords will bolster reciprocal trust, enhance synergistic economic collaboration, and propel regional amalgamation.

